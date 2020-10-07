Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Honda CR-V

208,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

S&Z Auto Sales

250-765-7613

Contact Seller
2010 Honda CR-V

2010 Honda CR-V

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Honda CR-V

EX

Location

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

250-765-7613

  1. 1605654474
  2. 1605654475
  3. 1605654475
  4. 1605654475
  5. 1605654472
  6. 1605654468
  7. 1605654471
  8. 1605654471
  9. 1605654471
  10. 1605654474
  11. 1605654472
  12. 1605654469
  13. 1605654471
  14. 1605654471
  15. 1605654473
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

208,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6090930
  • Stock #: SU-594
  • VIN: 5j6re4h54al820821

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black+Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 208,000 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner CRV with great service history including options such as climate control,4-wheel disc brakes,sunroof,power driver seat, aloy wheels,MP3 player,steering wheel audio cotrol , power outlet ,stability cotrol and much more .

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Included
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From S&Z Auto Sales

1998 Ford Explorer XLT
 257,000 KM
$950 + tax & lic
2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GS
 104,000 KM
$8,950 + tax & lic
2011 Nissan Murano SV
 161,000 KM
$10,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email S&Z Auto Sales

S&Z Auto Sales

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

Call Dealer

250-765-XXXX

(click to show)

250-765-7613

Alternate Numbers
Text: 250-859-4150
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory