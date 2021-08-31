Menu
2010 Hyundai Tucson

156,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,950

+ tax & licensing
$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

S&Z Auto Sales

250-765-7613

Contact Seller
2010 Hyundai Tucson

2010 Hyundai Tucson

Limited w/Nav

2010 Hyundai Tucson

Limited w/Nav

Location

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

250-765-7613

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

156,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7906995
  • Stock #: SU-650
  • VIN: KM8JUCAC1AU028527

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SU-650
  • Mileage 156,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Very clean Tucson Limited AWD! Accident free! 4 cylinder automatic thats great on fuel! Fully loaded with leather, nav, sunroof, bluetooth, heated seats, keyless entry, back up cam, touchscreen and much more.  Test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Panoramic Roof
Warranty Included
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

S&Z Auto Sales

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

250-765-7613

Text: 250-859-4150
