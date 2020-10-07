2010 Mazda MAZDA3

+ taxes & licensing
250-765-7613
1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8
250-765-7613
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Acciodent free Mazda 3 with GT package with ,MP 3 player ,rear spoiler,power heated leather seats, Blur tooth , steering wheel audio control, power outlet,auxialary audio input and much more with great service history.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8