2010 Mitsubishi Outlander
4WD 4dr GT
Location
S&Z Auto Sales
1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8
250-765-7613
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,950
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9192529
- Stock #: SU-724
- VIN: JA4JT5AX3AZ602578
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 167,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Immaculate, garage kept, one owner Outlander! Fully pre purchase inspected and comes with years of service history! GT 4x4 with leather, sunroof, bluetooth, cruise, heated seats, 7 passenger, keyless entry and so much more! This beauty will last you a long , long time! Perfect vehicle for all year arround! Available now! Test drive today!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
