"2010 Nissan Altima 2dr Cpe I4 CVT 2.5 S
â€¢ Retained accessory pwr
â€¢ Dual illuminated vanity mirrors w/sunvisor extensions
â€¢ (2) rear coat hanger hooks
â€¢ Floor mats
â€¢ Trunk side net
â€¢ Front seat active head restraints
â€¢ Leather-wrapped 4-spoke steering wheel w/illuminated audio & cruise controls
â€¢ Tilt/telescoping steering column
â€¢ Locking glove box
â€¢ Rear fold-down armrest
â€¢ Key cylinder front windows up/down
â€¢ Warning chimes -inc: headlights on Nissan Intelligent Key reminder seatbelt
â€¢ Key fob front windows down
â€¢ Immobilizer system
â€¢ Air conditioning w/microfilter
â€¢ Trip computer -inc: dual trip meters outside temp distance to empty average fuel economy average speed drive time
â€¢ Rear window defroster
â€¢ Cloth upholstery
â€¢ Centre console w/dual level storage
â€¢ Heated front bucket seats -inc: 8-way pwr driver seat 4-way manual passenger seat
â€¢ Manual lumbar support adjustment
â€¢ Engine block heater
â€¢ Front wheel drive
â€¢ (2) hydraulic & (2) rubber engine mounts w/anti-torque rod
â€¢ Dual chrome exhaust tips
â€¢ Pwr rack & pinion steering
â€¢ Front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes
â€¢ 2.5L DOHC SMPI 16-valve I4 engine
â€¢ Front strut suspension w/stabilizer bar
â€¢ Battery saver
â€¢ Xtronic continuously variable transmission (CVT) w/manual shift mode
â€¢ Rear independent multi-link suspension w/stabilizer bar
â€¢ Continuously variable valve timing control
â€¢ Front seat side-impact airbags
â€¢ Driver & front passenger airbags -inc: occupant classification sensor
â€¢ Side door guard beams
â€¢ Child seat tether anchors (LATCH)
â€¢ Emergency inside trunk release
â€¢ Brake shift interlock
â€¢ Front 3-point ELR driver/ALR/ELR passenger seatbelts height adjustable
â€¢ (3) child seat tether anchors located on rear parcel shelf
â€¢ Front & rear curtain side-impact airbags
â€¢ Rear 3-point ALR/ELR seatbelts
â€¢ Front/rear crumple zones
â€¢ Vehicle dynamic control (VDC)
â€¢ Electronic brake force distribution
â€¢ Traction control system
â€¢ Anti-lock braking system
â€¢ AM/FM stereo w/CD player -inc: (6) speakers auxiliary input jack
â€¢ In glass diversity antenna
â€¢ Flush mounted halogen headlights w/auto on/off
â€¢ Colour-keyed door handles
â€¢ Temporary spare tire
â€¢ Colour-keyed license plate finisher
â€¢ 17"" x 7.0"" aluminum wheels
â€¢ Front/rear splash guards
â€¢ Black windshield moulding
â€¢ P215/55R17 all-season tires
â€¢ Dark grey grille w/chrome
â€¢ Pwr sliding glass sunroof w/tilt/sliding sunshade
â€¢ Colour-keyed heated pwr mirrors
â€¢ Green tint glass w/windshield sunshade band
â€¢ Speed-sensitive variable intermittent flat-blade wipers w/mist function
â€¢ Colour-keyed bumpers
â€¢ Chrome side window moulding
â€¢ Instrumentation -inc: electroluminescent ""Fine Vision"" gauges digital clock coolant temp fuel gauge speedometer tachometer tire pressure monitoring system
â€¢ Cruise control
â€¢ Overhead console w/sunglass storage compartment
â€¢ 60/40 split-folding rear seat w/lock
â€¢ Pwr windows -inc: driver/front passenger one-touch up/down
â€¢ (2) 12-volt pwr outlets -inc: (1) instrument panel (1) centre console
â€¢ Pwr door locks w/auto-lock
â€¢ Cupholders -inc: (2) centre console (2) 500ml door bottle holders (2) rear armrest
â€¢ Intelligent key system w/push button ignition
â€¢ Rear coat hanger hook
â€¢ Illumination -inc: dome light entry/exit system glove box overhead front map lights trunk
â€¢ Warning lights -inc: ABS airbag battery charge brake cruise control set door open check engine headlights on high beam low fuel low tire pressure low washer fluid oil pressure seatbelt security indicator trunk open turn signal/hazard VDC/TCS off slip indicator
â€¢ (2) front seat back map pockets
â€¢ Pwr trunk release
â€¢ Vehicle security system
â€¢ Front passenger assist grips
