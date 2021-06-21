2010 Subaru Impreza

+ taxes & licensing
250-765-7613
1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8
250-765-7613
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Well serviced all-wheel-drive Impreza accident-free with alloy wheels, sunroof, heated seats, steering wheel audio controls, transmission with dual shift mode, stability control, brake assist, and much more.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8