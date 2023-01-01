$12,950+ tax & licensing
$12,950
+ taxes & licensing
S&Z Auto Sales
250-765-7613
2010 Subaru Impreza
2.5i w/Sport Pkg
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$12,950
+ taxes & licensing
139,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9926210
- Stock #: CA-636
- VIN: JF1GH6C66AH823549
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 139,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KM! Accident free Subaru AWD! In excellent condition inside and out! Runs and drives like new! Loaded with sunroof, heated seats, bluetooth, cruise, remote start, keyless entry and much more! Available now! Test drive today!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
