2010 Suzuki SX4

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,950 + taxes & licensing 1 3 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6892614

6892614 Stock #: SU-605

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gary

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # SU-605

Mileage 138,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Spoiler Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Seating Split Rear Seat Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.