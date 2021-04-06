Menu
2010 Suzuki SX4

138,000 KM

$8,950

$8,950

S&Z Auto Sales

250-765-7613

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

250-765-7613

$8,950

138,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gary
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 138,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident-free small all-wheel-drive SUV with automatic transmission, sunroof, heated front seats, power driver seat, alloy wheels, sunroof, brake assist, Mp 3 player steering wheel audio control, and much more in superb condition.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Split Rear Seat
Premium Sound System

S&Z Auto Sales

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

