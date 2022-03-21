Menu
2010 Volkswagen Tiguan

94,000 KM

$14,950

+ tax & licensing
$14,950

+ taxes & licensing

S&Z Auto Sales

250-765-7613

2010 Volkswagen Tiguan

2010 Volkswagen Tiguan

4dr Auto Trendline 4Motion

2010 Volkswagen Tiguan

4dr Auto Trendline 4Motion

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

250-765-7613

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,950

+ taxes & licensing

94,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8935489
  Stock #: SU-717
  VIN: WVGBV7AX2AW514344

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 94,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This VW Tiguan AWD is in immaculate condition inside and out! Local accident free with only 94k! Looks, runs adrives like brand new! Comes with 2 sets of tires! Fully pre purchase inspected! Fully loaded with leather, heated seats, power seats, pano sunroof, keyless entry, bluetooth, bluetooth audio, aux, usb and so much more! Test drive today! 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Included
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

S&Z Auto Sales

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

