2010 Volkswagen Tiguan
4dr Auto Trendline 4Motion
Location
S&Z Auto Sales
1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,950
- Listing ID: 8935489
- Stock #: SU-717
- VIN: WVGBV7AX2AW514344
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 94,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This VW Tiguan AWD is in immaculate condition inside and out! Local accident free with only 94k! Looks, runs adrives like brand new! Comes with 2 sets of tires! Fully pre purchase inspected! Fully loaded with leather, heated seats, power seats, pano sunroof, keyless entry, bluetooth, bluetooth audio, aux, usb and so much more! Test drive today!
Vehicle Features
