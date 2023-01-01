$10,950+ tax & licensing
2011 Buick Regal
4dr Sdn CXL w/1SE *Ltd Avail*
Location
S&Z Auto Sales
1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10074894
- Stock #: CA-639
- VIN: W04GT5GC9B1000749
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 108,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LIKE BRAND NEW! 1 owner Buick Regal CXL with only 108k! Looks, runs and drives like new! Fully loaded with leather, sunroof, bluetooth, keyless entry, power seats, heated seats, premium sound system and much, much more! Test drive today! S&Z! Dealer 30594! NO DEALER FEES!
