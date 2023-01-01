Menu
120,657 KM

Details Description Features

Location

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

120,657KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2G1FF1ED9B9199738

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 120,657 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2011 Chevrolet Camaro LT1 coupe is a powerful and stylish American muscle car that captures the spirit of its iconic predecessors. With a sleek and aerodynamic design, the Camaro LT1 boasts a bold and aggressive appearance. Under the hood, it packs a potent 3.6-liter V6 engine, delivering impressive performance with 312 horsepower and 278 lb-ft of torque. The LT1 trim features a well-appointed interior, blending modern technology with a nod to classic muscle car aesthetics. Inside, you'll find comfortable seating, user-friendly controls, and advanced infotainment options. The 2011 Camaro LT1 offers an exhilarating driving experience, combining speed, style, and a touch of nostalgia for automotive enthusiasts seeking a true American muscle car experience. Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

n/a

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

