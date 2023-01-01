$CALL+ tax & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Camaro
LT
Location
Okanagan Drives Credit
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
250-448-2244
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 120,657 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2011 Chevrolet Camaro LT1 coupe is a powerful and stylish American muscle car that captures the spirit of its iconic predecessors. With a sleek and aerodynamic design, the Camaro LT1 boasts a bold and aggressive appearance. Under the hood, it packs a potent 3.6-liter V6 engine, delivering impressive performance with 312 horsepower and 278 lb-ft of torque. The LT1 trim features a well-appointed interior, blending modern technology with a nod to classic muscle car aesthetics. Inside, you'll find comfortable seating, user-friendly controls, and advanced infotainment options. The 2011 Camaro LT1 offers an exhilarating driving experience, combining speed, style, and a touch of nostalgia for automotive enthusiasts seeking a true American muscle car experience. Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD
Vehicle Features
