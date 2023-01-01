Menu
2011 Chevrolet Cruze

118,263 KM

Details Description Features

$12,998

+ tax & licensing
$12,998

+ taxes & licensing

Okanagan Drives Credit

250-448-2244

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

LTZ Turbo

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

LTZ Turbo

Location

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

$12,998

+ taxes & licensing

118,263KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10525302
  Stock #: 24-126A
  VIN: 1G1PH5S91B7285732

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Body Style Sedan
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 118,263 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2011 Chevrolet Cruze LTZ is a compact sedan that strikes a balance between style, efficiency, and affordability. This four-door car features a sleek and modern design with clean lines and a distinctive front grille. Under the hood, it's equipped with a fuel-efficient four-cylinder engine that provides a smooth and economical ride, making it an excellent choice for daily commuting.

The Cruze LTZ's interior offers a comfortable and well-appointed cabin with leather upholstery and modern amenities, including a user-friendly infotainment system and ample cargo space. It's known for its nimble handling and a smooth ride, making it an enjoyable car to drive in both city traffic and on the highway.

Overall, the 2011 Chevrolet Cruze LTZ is a practical and stylish choice for those seeking a compact sedan that delivers on comfort, efficiency, and value.

Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

