2011 Chevrolet Traverse 2LT, Heated Leather Seats, Entertainment System, Sunroof, Back-up Camera
• Door handles chrome
• Glass Solar-Ray deep tint on rear side rear quarter and rear glass
• Spoiler rear body coloured
• Security system audible/visible theft alarm system programmable
• Sunshades driver and front passenger illuminated covered mirrors
• Mirror rearview auto-dimming with OnStar controls
• Seating 8-way power adjuster front driver side power lumbar
• Outside temperature indicator and compass
• Lighting interior with theatre dimming -inc: LED cargo compartment LED front seat reading lights 2nd row reading lights integrated in dome light illuminated entry/exit
• Floor covering colour keyed carpeting -inc: front & rear removable floor mats
• Seating 2nd row with Smart Slide with 40/40 captain chairs
• Power windows express down driver with rear disable
• Steering wheel leather wrapped
• Instrumentation 5-gauge cluster
• Remote vehicle start
• Vehicle theft deterrent electronic immobilizer
• Console front centre -inc: (2) cup holders storage
• Driver information centre -inc: trip fuel vehicle system information
• Power outlet 12 volt
• Seating seven passenger seat configuration -inc: front bucket seats 2nd row 40/40 captain chairs w/Smart Slide 3rd row manual 60/40 split bench seat
• Cruise control
• Air conditioning tri-zone automatic climate control -inc: second/third row controls
• Cargo storage under rear floor
• Steering column tilt wheel and telescoping
• Seating 2-way manual seat adjuster front passenger side
• Power locks programmable with lockout protection
• Oil life monitor
• Cup holders -inc: (4) front (4) 2nd row (2) 3rd row
• Universal home remote programmable
• Seating 3rd Row with manual bench seat 60/40 split
• Defogger rear window electric
• Alternator 170 amp
• Battery rundown protection
• All wheel drive
• Suspension system 4 wheel independent
• Engine 3.6L V6 direct injection (DI) -inc: variable valve timing
• Brake system power 4 wheel disc and ABS with panic brake assist
• Steering power with variable assist
• Transmission 6 speed electronic automatic
• Exhaust system single
• 1st 2nd and 3rd row head curtain side impact airbags
• OnStar in-vehicle communications system and assistance service
• Traction control
• Front row side impact airbags
• Seatbelts -inc: front pretensioners dual mode retractors shoulder belt height adjusters
• Airbags dual-stage frontal driver and passenger airbags
• StabiliTrak electronic stability control system -inc: enhanced rollover protection
• Rear park assist ultrasonic
• Child safety seat ""LATCH"" system
• Tire pressure monitor
• Airbag suppression and passenger detecting system
• Child security rear door locks
• Rearview backup camera -inc: rearview mirror integrated display
• Audio rear seat controls with 2 headphone jacks (headphones not included) controls for volume station selection and media
• Bose premium 10-speaker audio system with amplifier
• Antenna hex fixed
• Audio system AM/FM stereo with USB port (for iPod/MP3) CD player and MP3 playback -inc: auxiliary input jack seek & scan digital clock auto tone control radio data system (RDS) speed compensated volume TheftLock 36 presets
• Steering wheel audio controls
• Bluetooth for phone -inc: microphone voice recognition
• USB port (for iPod/MP3)
• Mouldings body coloured bodyside with ""Traverse"" badge insert
• Lights dual halogen lamp automatic on-off
• Windshield wipers and washers front and rear intermittent wipers with washers
• Mirrors integral spotter mirror
• Glass Solar-Ray light tint on driver and front passenger side glass and windshield
• Liftgate rear power
• Mirrors manual folding
• Roof rail mouldings black
• Mirrors body coloured power OSRV heated and turn signal
• Mouldings chrome beltline
