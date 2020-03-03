2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
778-319-4723
+ taxes & licensing
For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723
All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!
"2011 Dodge Durango SXT
• Removeable short mast antenna
• Steering wheel mounted audio controls
• Remote USB port
• (6) speakers
• Audio jack input for mobile devices
• Bluetooth streaming audio
• Media centre 130 -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player
• UConnect voice command w/bluetooth
• Bright/accent colour grille
• Body colour/accent colour rear fascia
• Halogen headlamps
• Rear window wiper/washer
• Belt mouldings
• Body colour exterior mirrors
• Variable intermittent windshield wipers
• Laminated front door glass
• Pwr locking fuel door
• Body colour door handles
• 18"" x 8.0"" aluminum wheels
• Tinted front door glass
• Bright license plate brow
• Deep-tinted sunscreen glass (All windows rearward of B-pillar)
• Front licence plate bracket
• Fold-away heated pwr exterior mirrors
• Tinted windshield glass
• Automatic headlamps
• Accent colour wheel lip moulding
• P265/60R18 on/off road Michelin BSW tires (REQ: WPB 18"" x 8.0"" Aluminum Wheels)
• Body colour/accent colour front fascia
• Fog lamps
• Compact spare wheel
• Compact spare tire
• Sentry key theft deterrent system
• Illuminated cupholders
• Pwr accessory delay
• Manual adjust front bucket seats
• Tilt/telescope steering column
• Passenger assist handles
• Auxiliary 12V pwr outlet
• Front & rear aimable LED lamps
• Glove box lamp
• Active head restraints
• Dual zone auto temp control
• 2nd row 60/40 fold and tumble seat
• 3rd row remote headrest dumping
• Illuminated entry
• Cargo tie-down hooks
• Remote keyless entry
• Dual visor vanity mirrors
• Speed control
• Rear window defroster
• Luxury front/rear floor mats
• Cargo trim panel w/storage net
• Pwr locks
• Full length floor console
• Rear air conditioning w/heater
• Pwr windows -inc: front one-touch up/down
• Air filtering
• Front passenger forward fold flat seat
• Removable/rechargeable interior lamp
• 3rd row floor mats
• Premium instrument panel w/tachometer
• 3rd row bench seat
• Rear view auto dimming mirror -inc: microphone
• Cloth seating surfaces
• Door trim panel w/ambient lighting
• Rear auxiliary 12V pwr outlet
• Vehicle info centre
• Overhead console
• Engine oil cooler
• Four wheel drive
• 195mm front axle ring gear
• Trailer sway damping
• Pwr rack & pinion steering
• Tip start
• 3.06 rear axle ratio
• 700-amp maintenance free battery
• 3.6L V6 VVT engine
• Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes -inc: rain brake support ready alert braking
• Electro-hydraulic pwr steering
• Engine block heater
• 5-speed automatic transmission
• 215mm rear axle ring gear
• 180-amp alternator
• Single speed transfer case
• Tire pressure warning lamp
• Dual-note electric horns
• Electronic stability control
• Four-wheel traction control
• Hill start assist
• Front seat side airbags
• First/second row side curtain airbags
• Enhanced accident response system
• Child seat anchor system (LATCH)
• Advanced multi-stage front airbags
• Supplemental side airbags
"Disclaimer : Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40044. List price does not include dealer fees, taxes, and insurance. Please contact dealer for details.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4