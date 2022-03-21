Menu
2011 Honda CR-V

137,776 KM

Details

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Russo Auto Sales

1-250-860-7232

2011 Honda CR-V

2011 Honda CR-V

EX-L, Leather, Navigation

2011 Honda CR-V

EX-L, Leather, Navigation

Location

Russo Auto Sales

2702 Hwy 97 N, Kelowna, BC V1X 4J7

1-250-860-7232

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

137,776KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8732024
  Stock #: 4081
  VIN: 5J6RE4H77BL821741

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 137,776 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Honda CR-V EX-L 4 Wheel Drive, 2.4L 4 Cylinder, 5 Speed Automatic, 5 Passenger Leather Seating, PowerDriver Seat, Heated Front Seats, Power Windows/Locks/Mirrors, Cruise Controls, Dual Zone Climate Control, CD/Radio/SiriusXM with Bluetooth and Steering Wheel Controls, Navigation, Back Up Camera, Traction Control, Sun/Moon Roof, Fold Down Rear Seat for Large Cargo Space, New Front Brakes, One Owner - No Accidents (as per Carfax)

All of our vehicles undergo a safety inspection at an independent shop. We show you the inspection as well as invoices for any work we have done. We show you the Carfax history report so that you can see where it has been registered and any accident/insurance history. We also include a good 3 month / 3000 km warranty with the purchase of each vehicle. We want you to have peace of mind about the purchase of your ‘new to you’ vehicle. Unlike most dealers, we do NOT charge a documentation fee or any other extra fees.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included
Sun/Moonroof

Russo Auto Sales

Russo Auto Sales

2702 Hwy 97 N, Kelowna, BC V1X 4J7

