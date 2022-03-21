$19,995+ tax & licensing
2011 Honda CR-V
EX-L, Leather, Navigation
Location
Russo Auto Sales
2702 Hwy 97 N, Kelowna, BC V1X 4J7
- Listing ID: 8732024
- Stock #: 4081
- VIN: 5J6RE4H77BL821741
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 137,776 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Honda CR-V EX-L 4 Wheel Drive, 2.4L 4 Cylinder, 5 Speed Automatic, 5 Passenger Leather Seating, PowerDriver Seat, Heated Front Seats, Power Windows/Locks/Mirrors, Cruise Controls, Dual Zone Climate Control, CD/Radio/SiriusXM with Bluetooth and Steering Wheel Controls, Navigation, Back Up Camera, Traction Control, Sun/Moon Roof, Fold Down Rear Seat for Large Cargo Space, New Front Brakes, One Owner - No Accidents (as per Carfax)
All of our vehicles undergo a safety inspection at an independent shop. We show you the inspection as well as invoices for any work we have done. We show you the Carfax history report so that you can see where it has been registered and any accident/insurance history. We also include a good 3 month / 3000 km warranty with the purchase of each vehicle. We want you to have peace of mind about the purchase of your ‘new to you’ vehicle. Unlike most dealers, we do NOT charge a documentation fee or any other extra fees.
Vehicle Features
