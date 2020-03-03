2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
"2011 Hyundai Santa Fe GL, Heated Seats, Sunroof
• MacPherson strut front suspension
• Front wheel drive
• Pwr ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes
• Pwr rack & pinion steering
• 2.4L DOHC CVVT I4 engine
• Front seat belts -inc: pretensioners load limiters adjustable shoulder anchors
• 3-point seatbelts for all seating positions
• Traction control system (TCS) w/electronic stability control (ESC)
• Hood buckling creases & safety stops
• 4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
• Front active head restraints
• Lower/upper anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system
• Front & rear crumple zones
• Roof mounted roll-over sensing side curtain airbags for front & 2nd rows
• Child safety rear door locks
• Brake assist
• Driver & front passenger advanced airbags
• Front seat mounted side impact airbags
• Pwr window lock-out button
• Energy-absorbing steering column
• Occupant classification system (OCS)
• Shift interlock system
• Body-side reinforcements
• Roof mounted micro antenna
• Bluetooth capability
• Body-colour bumpers w/dark grey lower inserts
• Dark grey body-side moulding
• 2-speed variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/deicer
• P235/65R17 all season tires
• Heated pwr body-colour manual folding mirrors w/timer
• Body-colour door handles
• Tinted glass
• Roof rack side rails
• Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
• 17"" x 7.0"" aluminum wheels
• Compact spare tire
• Rear privacy glass
• Chrome grille surround
• 60/40 split-fold 2nd row bench seat -inc: adjustable headrests
• (3) passenger assist grips
• Indicators -inc: cruise control vehicle immobilizer status high beams ESC turn signal/hazards
• Lighting -inc: (2) map glove box central dome door courtesy ignition
• 4-spoke tilt/telescoping steering wheel -inc: audio Bluetooth & cruise controls
• Pwr door locks
• (2) rear coat hangers
• Eco indicator
• Remote fuel door/hood release
• Adjustable illumination level
• Cruise control
• Cloth front bucket seats
• Lockable glove box
• Floor mats
• Cargo area under-floor storage
• Center stack mounted ashtray w/cigarette lighter
• Engine immobilizer
• Air conditioning w/air filter
• 12-volt pwr outlets -inc: (1) front (1) rear of centre console (1) cargo area
• Dual sunvisor mirrors w/visor extensions
• 2nd row HVAC vents
• Warning lights -inc: oil pressure charging system door ajar airbag (SRS) low fuel brake check engine ABS seat belt rear tailgate
• Remote keyless entry w/integrated alarm system -inc: (2) key fobs
• Cupholders -inc: (2) front centre console (2) rear console (4) doors
• Woodgrain trim -inc: centre console lower dash upper door inserts TGS surround
• Rear window defogger
• Seatback pockets
• Silver accented instrumentation -inc: speedometer tachometer fuel level coolant temp odometer trip odometer clock
• Premium cut-pile carpeting
• Pwr windows -inc: driver auto up/down pinch protection illuminated switches
• Integrated door armrests -inc: door pockets bottle holders
• Front & rear stabilizer bars
• Multi-link rear suspension -inc: gas shocks
• 110-amp alternator
• 6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: SHIFTRONIC lock-up torque converter
