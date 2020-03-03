2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
+ taxes & licensing
For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723
All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!
"2011 Hyundai Sonata GLS, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Eco Mode
• Bluetooth connectivity
• Steering wheel audio controls -inc: Bluetooth controls
• Dark chrome grille w/chrome hood garnish
• Solar control glass
• Pwr tilt/sliding sunroof
• Body-colour folding heated pwr mirrors
• Variable-intermittent speed-sensitive windshield wipers
• Windshield wiper de-icer
• Body-colour bumpers
• Front fog lights
• Chrome window mouldings
• Body-colour door handles
• Sunshade band
• Air conditioning w/cabin air filter
• Heated cloth front bucket seats -inc: 8-way pwr driver w/adjustable lumbar support adjustable active head restraints seatback pockets
• Front centre console -inc: storage dual cupholders armrest
• Rear centre console -inc: dual cupholders armrest
• 60/40 split-folding rear seat -inc: centre armrest w/cupholders
• (3) assist grips
• Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
• Engine immobilizer
• Locking glove box
• (4) door panel bottle holders
• Remote releases -inc: fuel door hood trunk
• Outside temp gauge
• Remote keyless entry w/panic alarm
• Leather-wrapped tilt/telescopic steering wheel
• Rear window defroster w/timer
• Trip computer
• Leather-wrapped shift knob
• Alarm system
• Pwr door locks
• Cruise control
• (2) 12V pwr outlets
• Door map pockets
• Rear heat ducts
• Rear coat hanger
• Illumination -inc: cargo area glove box ignition surround front map dome lamp w/delay
• Eco indicator
• Pwr windows -inc: driver auto-up/auto-down pinch protection lock out button
• 6-speed automatic transmission w/Shiftronic -inc: OD lock-up torque converter
• Front & rear stabilizer bars
• 4-wheel disc brakes
• Multi-link rear suspension w/gas shocks
• MacPherson strut front suspension w/gas shocks
• Engine RPM sensing pwr rack & pinion steering
• Front wheel drive
• 2.4L DOHC dual CVVT GDI 16-valve variable intake system I4 engine
• Front/rear side curtain airbags
• 4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
• Traction control system (TCS) w/electronic stability control (ESC)
• Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system
• 3-point seat belts for all positions -inc: front adjustable anchors front pretensioners & force limiters
• Rear door child safety locks
• Front & rear crumple zones
• Brake assist
• Shift interlock system
• Dual front side impact airbags
• Body side reinforcements
• Energy-absorbing steering column
• Front & rear airbags w/occupant classification sensor (OCS)
"Disclaimer : Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40044. List price does not include dealer fees, taxes, and insurance. Please contact dealer for details.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
