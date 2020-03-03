Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Hyundai Sonata

GLS

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Hyundai Sonata

GLS

Location

Rubles Cars

2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4

778-319-4723

Contact Seller

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 211,585KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4750536
  • Stock #: UV793126
  • VIN: 5NPEB4ACXBH263179
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723

All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!

"2011 Hyundai Sonata GLS, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Eco Mode

 

• Bluetooth connectivity

 

• Steering wheel audio controls -inc: Bluetooth controls

 

• Dark chrome grille w/chrome hood garnish

 

• Solar control glass

 

• Pwr tilt/sliding sunroof

 

• Body-colour folding heated pwr mirrors

 

• Variable-intermittent speed-sensitive windshield wipers

 

• Windshield wiper de-icer

 

• Body-colour bumpers

 

• Front fog lights

 

• Chrome window mouldings

 

• Body-colour door handles

 

• Sunshade band

 

• Air conditioning w/cabin air filter

 

• Heated cloth front bucket seats -inc: 8-way pwr driver w/adjustable lumbar support adjustable active head restraints seatback pockets

 

• Front centre console -inc: storage dual cupholders armrest

 

• Rear centre console -inc: dual cupholders armrest

 

• 60/40 split-folding rear seat -inc: centre armrest w/cupholders

 

• (3) assist grips

 

• Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors

 

• Engine immobilizer

 

• Locking glove box

 

• (4) door panel bottle holders

 

• Remote releases -inc: fuel door hood trunk

 

• Outside temp gauge

 

• Remote keyless entry w/panic alarm

 

• Leather-wrapped tilt/telescopic steering wheel

 

• Rear window defroster w/timer

 

• Trip computer

 

• Leather-wrapped shift knob

 

• Alarm system

 

• Pwr door locks

 

• Cruise control

 

• (2) 12V pwr outlets

 

• Door map pockets

 

• Rear heat ducts

 

• Rear coat hanger

 

• Illumination -inc: cargo area glove box ignition surround front map dome lamp w/delay

 

• Eco indicator

 

• Pwr windows -inc: driver auto-up/auto-down pinch protection lock out button

 

• 6-speed automatic transmission w/Shiftronic -inc: OD lock-up torque converter

 

• Front & rear stabilizer bars

 

• 4-wheel disc brakes

 

• Multi-link rear suspension w/gas shocks

 

• MacPherson strut front suspension w/gas shocks

 

• Engine RPM sensing pwr rack & pinion steering

 

• Front wheel drive

 

• 2.4L DOHC dual CVVT GDI 16-valve variable intake system I4 engine

 

• Front/rear side curtain airbags

 

• 4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD)

 

• Traction control system (TCS) w/electronic stability control (ESC)

 

• Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system

 

• 3-point seat belts for all positions -inc: front adjustable anchors front pretensioners & force limiters

 

• Rear door child safety locks

 

• Front & rear crumple zones

 

• Brake assist

 

• Shift interlock system

 

• Dual front side impact airbags

 

• Body side reinforcements

 

• Energy-absorbing steering column

 

• Front & rear airbags w/occupant classification sensor (OCS)

 

"Disclaimer : Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40044. List price does not include dealer fees, taxes, and insurance. Please contact dealer for details.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rubles Cars

2007 Kia Sedona EX
 197,260 KM
$2,688 + tax & lic
2006 Infiniti M45 Sp...
 196,301 KM
$3,988 + tax & lic
2006 Hyundai Tucson ...
 223,168 KM
$2,495 + tax & lic
Rubles Cars

Rubles Cars

2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

778-319-XXXX

(click to show)

778-319-4723

Send A Message