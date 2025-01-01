2011 Infiniti G37X

Menu
<p data-start=212 data-end=303><strong style=outline: 0px; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0); box-sizing: border-box; border-radius: 6px; color: #222732; font-family: Muli, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>2011 INFINITI G37 Coupe 3.7L V6 AWD $199B/W /w Sun Roof, Backup Camera, Parking Assist, Parking Sensors, Heated Seats, Leather, Push Button Start/Stop, Keyless Entry, Terrain Select, Fog Lights, Steering Controls, Cruise Control, Media, CD Player. DRIVE HOME TODAY! QUICK AND EASY FINANCE!</strong></p><p data-start=212 data-end=303><span style=color: #222732; font-family: Muli, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>This Infiniti G37 is a compelling choice for drivers looking for genuine “sport” in their sport coupe. Make a powerful statement with this beautiful Infiniti G37. Its head-turning design is backed up by impressive performance from the responsive engine to the competent handling. Inside, you’ll be welcomed with premium materials and modern technology. If you want a luxury coupe that won’t blend in with the mundane, this exciting, yet dignified Infiniti G37 is a top choice.</span></p><p data-start=212 data-end=303><strong data-start=212 data-end=301>For a FREE CARFAX REPORT visit <a class=decorated-link href=https://www.PrabhSellsCars.ca target=_new rel=noopener data-start=245 data-end=299>www.PrabhSellsCars.ca</a></strong></p><p data-start=305 data-end=605>At <strong data-start=308 data-end=329>PrabhSellsCars.ca</strong>, you can shop and buy your next vehicle entirely online from the comfort of your home. There are no hidden fees, no commission-based salespeople, and no stressful negotiations. Every vehicle we list has passed a <strong data-start=542 data-end=566>140-point inspection</strong> to ensure quality and peace of mind.</p><p data-start=607 data-end=769>Visit <strong data-start=613 data-end=671><a class=decorated-link href=https://www.PrabhSellsCars.ca target=_new rel=noopener data-start=615 data-end=669>www.PrabhSellsCars.ca</a></strong> to browse more photos, detailed vehicle information, and get your <strong data-start=738 data-end=760>FREE CARFAX report</strong> today.</p><hr data-start=771 data-end=774 /><p data-start=776 data-end=1070><strong data-start=776 data-end=865>PRABHSELLSCARS.CA - YOUR #1 SOURCE FOR CAR LOANS, TRUCK LOANS, AND CREDIT REBUILDING.</strong><br data-start=865 data-end=868 />Vehicle financing is our specialty, with rates starting as low as <strong data-start=934 data-end=942>6.9%</strong>, <strong data-start=944 data-end=971>no payments for 90 days</strong>, and <strong data-start=977 data-end=996>$0 down options</strong> available. You can’t afford not to get into the vehicle of your dreams!</p><p> </p><p data-start=1072 data-end=1384><strong data-start=1072 data-end=1129>Low prices. Low rates. Quality vehicles guaranteed.</strong><br data-start=1129 data-end=1132 />📍 Kelowna, BC<br data-start=1146 data-end=1149 />📞 Call or text <strong data-start=1165 data-end=1181>236-457-2055</strong> to get started today.<br data-start=1203 data-end=1206 />💻 Apply online at <strong data-start=1225 data-end=1283><a class=decorated-link href=https://www.PrabhSellsCars.ca target=_new rel=noopener data-start=1227 data-end=1281>www.PrabhSellsCars.ca</a></strong><br data-start=1283 data-end=1286 />⏰ Open 10AM–8PM daily | Instant approvals | Over 20 lenders available for all credit situations.</p><p>Prabhveer “Prabh” Nijjar is a licensed automotive salesperson (VSA Licence #S315220) representing Kelowna Car Centre (Dealer #D50283). This website, Prabh Sells Cars, is an independent marketing platform operated by the salesperson for promotional purposes only. It is not an official dealership website and is not affiliated with any manufacturer brand. All vehicle sales, financing, and warranties are processed through Kelowna Car Centre.</p><p data-start=120 data-end=625><strong data-start=120 data-end=168>VSA Licensed Automotive Retail Dealer D50283</strong><br data-start=168 data-end=171 />The vehicle shown in the photo is the actual vehicle being offered for sale. Pricing reflects the vehicle only and does not include applicable PST/GST. All payment examples are based on an 84-month term at 6.9% interest; rates and terms may vary depending on the model year and the customer’s personal credit (OAC) at the time of credit approval. A documentation fee of $999 applies to all vehicle purchases unless otherwise stated at the time of sale.</p><p> </p><p data-start=627 data-end=1012>While every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of vehicle features, all advertising platforms used by Kelowna Car Centre rely on VIN decoding systems that may occasionally produce errors. Buyers are encouraged to verify all features and options prior to purchase. Kelowna Car Centre or PrabhSellsCars is not responsible for any discrepancies or misrepresentations regarding listed vehicle features.</p>

2011 Infiniti G37X

120,967 KM

$15,988

+ taxes & licensing
2011 Infiniti G37X

13113782

2011 Infiniti G37X

Location

Prabh Sells Cars

2544 Enterprise Way, Kelowna, BC V1X 7X5

236-457-2055

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
120,967KM
Good Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 4149
  • Mileage 120,967 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Infiniti G37X