2011 Kia Rio

70,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,950

+ tax & licensing
$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

S&Z Auto Sales

250-765-7613

2011 Kia Rio

2011 Kia Rio

4dr Sdn Auto EX Convenience

2011 Kia Rio

4dr Sdn Auto EX Convenience

Location

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

250-765-7613

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

70,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9202006
  • Stock #: CA-621
  • VIN: knadh4b3xb6745232

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 70,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW! Local, accident free one owner Kia Rio with only 70000km! Drives and runs like brand new! New winter tires! Loaded with ac , power windows, power locks, heated seats, bluetooth, keyless entry, cruise and more! 4 cylinder automatic! NEW ARRIVAL! Test drive today! Only 8950$! Dont miss out!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Tinted Glass
Winter Tires
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

S&Z Auto Sales

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

