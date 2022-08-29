$8,950+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
250-765-7613
2011 Kia Rio
4dr Sdn Auto EX Convenience
Location
S&Z Auto Sales
1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8
250-765-7613
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,950
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9202006
- Stock #: CA-621
- VIN: knadh4b3xb6745232
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 70,000 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW! Local, accident free one owner Kia Rio with only 70000km! Drives and runs like brand new! New winter tires! Loaded with ac , power windows, power locks, heated seats, bluetooth, keyless entry, cruise and more! 4 cylinder automatic! NEW ARRIVAL! Test drive today! Only 8950$! Dont miss out!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From S&Z Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.