2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
778-319-4723
+ taxes & licensing
For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723
All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!
"2011 Kia Sportage EX, Heated Seats, AWD
• Bluetooth hands-free link
• Roof-mounted antenna
• AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: aux jack USB port (6) speakers iPod cable
• Front/rear mud guards
• Chrome door handles
• Black wheel arch mouldings w/chrome belt line
• Solar glass tinted windshield
• Temporary spare tire -inc: steel wheel
• Rear high mounted stop light
• 17"" alloy wheels
• P225/60R17 all-season tires
• Lower black bumpers
• Rear privacy glass
• Intermittent rear window wiper
• Upper body-colour bumpers
• Intermittent front windshield wipers w/de-icer
• Roof rails
• Body-colour heated pwr mirrors -inc: side repeater lamps
• Lift-type tailgate
• Chrome tiger nose grille
• Front fog lamps
• Lower side black moulding
• Covered illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/extensions
• Trip computer
• Lighting -inc: centre room lamp cargo lamp auto light control rear combination lamp front map lamp w / sunglass case front door courtesy reflector
• Front/rear map pockets
• Remote keyless entry w/panic
• Metal grain interior accents -inc: door centre line
• Pwr outlets -inc: (2) front (1) rear
• Front/rear floormats
• Leather-wrapped shift knob
• Cargo area -inc: net hooks cargo cover luggage net luggage centre tray
• Leather-wrapped tilt/telescopic steering wheel -inc: cruise control audio controls
• Front/rear passenger assist grips
• Rear window defroster w/timer
• Dual zone automatic air conditioning -inc: air filter ionizer
• Electric fuel door release
• (2) front cupholders
• Cruise control
• Leatherette door trim
• Warning indicators -inc: key-in ignition seat belt door ajar
• 60/40 split-folding rear seat -inc: folding strap adjustable headrests centre armrest w/cup holders
• Centre armrest w/storage
• Anti-theft engine immobilizer
• Cloth heated front bucket seats -inc: 6-way pwr adjustable slide/recline driver height adjustment driver lumbar adjustable headrests
• Pwr windows w/driver-side auto-up/down feature
• Electrochromic rearview mirror w/camera
• Pwr door locks -inc: dual central locking
• 54 amp/hr battery -inc: battery saver
• 6-speed Steptronic automatic transmission
• 110-amp alternator
• MacPherson strut front independent suspension
• 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
• 2.4L 16-valve I4 engine
• All-wheel drive -inc: locking differential
• Pwr rack & pinion steering
• Multi-link rear independent suspension
• Hill assist control
• Front/rear side curtain airbags -inc: roll over sensor
• (3) rear child seat anchors
• Roll over protection
• Downhill brake control
• Electric brake distribution
• 3-point seat belts at all positions -inc: front height-adjustment pretensioners
• Rear child safety door locks
• Impact-sensing door locks
• Electronic stability program w/traction control system
• Side impact airbags
• Dual front airbags -inc: passenger occupancy sensor
"Disclaimer : Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40044. List price does not include dealer fees, taxes, and insurance. Please contact dealer for details.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4