2011 Kia Sportage

LX

2011 Kia Sportage

LX

Rubles Cars

2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4

778-319-4723

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 137,500KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4791768
  • Stock #: UV720613
  • VIN: KNDPB3A20B7130672
Exterior Colour
Brown
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723

All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!

"2011 Kia Sportage LX Manual, No Accidents!

 

â€¢ Bluetooth hands-free link

 

â€¢ AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: aux jack USB port (6) speakers

 

â€¢ Roof-mounted antenna

 

â€¢ P215/70R16 all-season tires

 

â€¢ Lift-type tailgate

 

â€¢ Temporary spare tire -inc: steel wheel

 

â€¢ Body-colour heated pwr mirrors -inc: side repeater lamps

 

â€¢ Lower side black moulding

 

â€¢ Tinted windshield

 

â€¢ 16"" alloy wheels

 

â€¢ Metal paint tiger nose grille

 

â€¢ Front/rear mud guards

 

â€¢ Black wheel arch mouldings

 

â€¢ Rear privacy glass

 

â€¢ Upper body-colour bumpers

 

â€¢ Intermittent rear window wiper

 

â€¢ Rear high mounted stop light

 

â€¢ Front fog lamps

 

â€¢ Lower black bumpers

 

â€¢ Metal painted door handles

 

â€¢ Intermittent front windshield wipers w/de-icer

 

â€¢ Lighting -inc: centre room lamp cargo lamp auto light control rear combination lamp front map lamp w / sunglass case front door courtesy reflector

 

â€¢ (2) front cupholders

 

â€¢ PVC gear shift knob

 

â€¢ Cruise control

 

â€¢ Front/rear passenger assist grips

 

â€¢ Electric fuel door release

 

â€¢ Front/rear map pockets

 

â€¢ Pwr outlets -inc: (2) front (1) rear

 

â€¢ Rear window defroster w/timer

 

â€¢ Pwr door locks

 

â€¢ Centre armrest w/storage

 

â€¢ Remote keyless entry w/panic

 

â€¢ Metal grain interior accents

 

â€¢ Manual air conditioning -inc: air filter

 

â€¢ Cargo area -inc: net hooks

 

â€¢ Anti-theft engine immobilizer

 

â€¢ Cloth heated front bucket seats -inc: 6-way adjustable slide/recline driver height adjustment adjustable headrests

 

â€¢ Warning indicators -inc: key-in ignition seat belt door ajar

 

â€¢ Pwr windows w/driver-side auto-down feature

 

â€¢ 60/40 split-folding rear seat -inc: adjustable headrests centre armrest w/cup holders

 

â€¢ Front/rear floormats

 

â€¢ Covered illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/extensions

 

â€¢ Tilt steering wheel -inc: cruise control audio controls

 

â€¢ Pwr rack & pinion steering

 

â€¢ 54 amp/hr battery -inc: battery saver

 

â€¢ 110-amp alternator

 

â€¢ 6-speed manual transmission

 

â€¢ 2.4L 16-valve I4 engine

 

â€¢ 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes

 

â€¢ MacPherson strut front independent suspension

 

â€¢ Front wheel drive

 

â€¢ Multi-link rear independent suspension

 

â€¢ Impact-sensing door locks

 

â€¢ Electronic stability program w/traction control system

 

â€¢ Front/rear side curtain airbags -inc: roll over sensor

 

â€¢ Hill assist control

 

â€¢ Roll over protection

 

â€¢ Downhill brake control

 

â€¢ (3) rear child seat anchors

 

â€¢ 3-point seat belts at all positions -inc: front height-adjustment pretensioners

 

â€¢ Dual front airbags -inc: passenger occupancy sensor

 

â€¢ Rear child safety door locks

 

â€¢ Electric brake distribution

 

â€¢ Side impact airbags

 

"Disclaimer : Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40044. List price does not include dealer fees, taxes, and insurance. Please contact dealer for details.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rubles Cars

Rubles Cars

2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4

