"2011 Kia Sportage LX Manual, No Accidents!
â€¢ Bluetooth hands-free link
â€¢ AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: aux jack USB port (6) speakers
â€¢ Roof-mounted antenna
â€¢ P215/70R16 all-season tires
â€¢ Lift-type tailgate
â€¢ Temporary spare tire -inc: steel wheel
â€¢ Body-colour heated pwr mirrors -inc: side repeater lamps
â€¢ Lower side black moulding
â€¢ Tinted windshield
â€¢ 16"" alloy wheels
â€¢ Metal paint tiger nose grille
â€¢ Front/rear mud guards
â€¢ Black wheel arch mouldings
â€¢ Rear privacy glass
â€¢ Upper body-colour bumpers
â€¢ Intermittent rear window wiper
â€¢ Rear high mounted stop light
â€¢ Front fog lamps
â€¢ Lower black bumpers
â€¢ Metal painted door handles
â€¢ Intermittent front windshield wipers w/de-icer
â€¢ Lighting -inc: centre room lamp cargo lamp auto light control rear combination lamp front map lamp w / sunglass case front door courtesy reflector
â€¢ (2) front cupholders
â€¢ PVC gear shift knob
â€¢ Cruise control
â€¢ Front/rear passenger assist grips
â€¢ Electric fuel door release
â€¢ Front/rear map pockets
â€¢ Pwr outlets -inc: (2) front (1) rear
â€¢ Rear window defroster w/timer
â€¢ Pwr door locks
â€¢ Centre armrest w/storage
â€¢ Remote keyless entry w/panic
â€¢ Metal grain interior accents
â€¢ Manual air conditioning -inc: air filter
â€¢ Cargo area -inc: net hooks
â€¢ Anti-theft engine immobilizer
â€¢ Cloth heated front bucket seats -inc: 6-way adjustable slide/recline driver height adjustment adjustable headrests
â€¢ Warning indicators -inc: key-in ignition seat belt door ajar
â€¢ Pwr windows w/driver-side auto-down feature
â€¢ 60/40 split-folding rear seat -inc: adjustable headrests centre armrest w/cup holders
â€¢ Front/rear floormats
â€¢ Covered illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/extensions
â€¢ Tilt steering wheel -inc: cruise control audio controls
â€¢ Pwr rack & pinion steering
â€¢ 54 amp/hr battery -inc: battery saver
â€¢ 110-amp alternator
â€¢ 6-speed manual transmission
â€¢ 2.4L 16-valve I4 engine
â€¢ 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
â€¢ MacPherson strut front independent suspension
â€¢ Front wheel drive
â€¢ Multi-link rear independent suspension
â€¢ Impact-sensing door locks
â€¢ Electronic stability program w/traction control system
â€¢ Front/rear side curtain airbags -inc: roll over sensor
â€¢ Hill assist control
â€¢ Roll over protection
â€¢ Downhill brake control
â€¢ (3) rear child seat anchors
â€¢ 3-point seat belts at all positions -inc: front height-adjustment pretensioners
â€¢ Dual front airbags -inc: passenger occupancy sensor
â€¢ Rear child safety door locks
â€¢ Electric brake distribution
â€¢ Side impact airbags
