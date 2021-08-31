Menu
2011 Mazda CX-7

155,000 KM

$11,950

+ tax & licensing
S&Z Auto Sales

250-765-7613

GS

GS

Location

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

250-765-7613

155,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8063932
  • Stock #: SU-654
  • VIN: JM3ER4C31B0401432

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 155,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Very clean local all wheel drive.  Comes with 2 sets of tires! Loaded with blutooth, cruise, ac, power locks, power windows, keyless entry and much more! Financing available!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty Included
Turbocharged

S&Z Auto Sales

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

250-765-7613

Text: 250-859-4150
