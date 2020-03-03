2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
778-319-4723
+ taxes & licensing
For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723
All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!
"2012 BMW 6 Series 650i Convertible, Heated Leather Seats, Navigation, Back-up Camera, Low Km's!
• Anti-theft AM/FM stereo w/in-dash CD/DVD/MP3 player -inc: radio data system (RDS) HD Radio tuner multi-channel playback capability aux audio input non DRM-protected files playback USB audio integration
• Bluetooth wireless technology
• Pre-wiring for satellite radio
• HiFi sound system -inc: (9) speakers w/(2) subwoofers 205-watt multi-channel amplifier
• Gracenote media database
• 12GB hard disc media storage
• Body-coloured front & rear bumpers
• Front LED foglights
• Bi-xenon adaptive automatic headlights -inc: high-pressure washer system corona rings cornering lights
• Vehicle speed sensitive rain-sensing windshield wipers w/heated washer jets
• Adaptive LED brakelights w/brake force display
• 19"" x 8.5"" front & rear star spoke alloy wheels (style 367) -inc: P245/40R19 front & rear run-flat all-season tires
• Front ornamental grille w/chrome-plated kidney bars
• Black convertible soft top
• Chrome-plated exterior side window trim
• Pwr folding heated auto-dimming mirrors w/memory
• LED turn signal indicators w/white indicator lenses
• Front & rear crumple zones
• Finned convertible pwr soft top -inc: pwr retractable glass wind deflector anthracite roof liner
• Body-coloured door handles
• Sun protecting glass
• Comfort access keyless entry system
• Pwr interior trunk release
• Coded driveaway protection
• Alarm system
• 3-spoke multi-function heated leather-wrapped steering wheel
• Pwr tilt/telescopic steering column w/auto tilt up memory
• Front & rear centre consoles -inc: cupholders storage compartments
• Sun visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
• Follow-me-home function
• Car/key memory
• Dakota leather seat trim w/SunReflective technology
• Illuminated door sills
• Height-adjustable front centre armrest
• 2 + 2 contoured rear sport seats -inc: manually-adjustable headrests
• Dynamic cruise control w/braking function
• Remote keyless entry -inc: self-charging control remote fuel-filler door release remote trunk release
• Check control vehicle monitoring system
• Ambient lighting -inc: lighting in front & rear door pockets rear of front seat backrests rear of centre console soft interior lighting integrated into roof liner front & rear reading lights
• Dual-zone automatic climate control -inc: micro filter solar & fog sensor automatic air recirculation
• Rear window defogger
• Universal garage door opener
• iDrive -inc: floating 10.3"" chrome-rimmed LCD display HDD navigation system condition based service display (8) programmable memory keys voice control for telephone/navigation/audio functions
• Front & rear velour floor mats
• Pwr door locks -inc: central lock switch
• Pwr windows -inc: anti-trap comfort open/close
• 3-stage heated 8-way pwr front bucket seats -inc: 3-position driver seat memory dual 4-way pwr lumbar active anti-whiplash headrests comfort access to rear
• Auto-dimming rearview mirror
• On-board computer -inc: fuel consumption & range
• Dynamic driving control
• Tool kit
• 8-speed Steptronic sport automatic transmission w/OD
• Rear wheel drive
• 4-wheel ventilated disc brakes
• Electronically-controlled engine cooling
• Front & rear stabilizer bars
• 4-link integral rear suspension
• Pwr parking brake w/auto hold function
• Brake energy regeneration to convert kinetic energy into usable electrical pwr
• 4.4L DOHC 32-valve twin turbocharged V8 engine -inc: high-precision injection aluminum crankcase
• Double-pivot strut-type front suspension
• Twin chrome trapezoid tail pipes
• Dynamic damper control
• Servotronic vehicle-speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering
• Rollover protection system
• BMW Assist w/(1) year Safety & Security subscription -inc: automatic collision notification customer relations function destination download (advanced concierge) emergency request enhanced BMW roadside assistance MyInfo send-to-car (Google) remote door unlock stolen vehicle recovery BMW TeleServices
• Side-impact protection door reinforcements
• 4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS)
• Front & rear advanced head protection system (AHPS)
• Dual front airbags w/passenger occupant detector
• Battery safety terminal (BST)
• Front side-impact airbags
• Safety belts w/belt force limiters & front pyrotechnical tensioning system
• Dynamic stability control (DSC) w/extended functionality -inc: automatic stability control + traction (ASC+T) brake assist brake fade compensation brake pre-drying corner brake control (CBC) dynamic brake control (DBC) dynamic traction control (DTC) electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
• Crash sensor -inc: fuel cutoff lights on door unlock
• Pwr safety belt pre-tensioners
• Park distance control
• Tire pressure warning (TPW)
"Disclaimer : Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40044. List price does not include dealer fees, taxes, and insurance. Please contact dealer for details.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4