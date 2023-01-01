Menu
2012 BMW X1

118,000 KM

$14,950

+ tax & licensing
$14,950

+ taxes & licensing

S&Z Auto Sales

250-765-7613

2012 BMW X1

2012 BMW X1

AWD 4dr 28i

2012 BMW X1

AWD 4dr 28i

Location

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

250-765-7613

$14,950

+ taxes & licensing

118,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9680581
  • Stock #: su-731
  • VIN: WBAVL1C58CVM57377

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # su-731
  • Mileage 118,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This BMW is in immaculate condition inside and out! AWD with only 118k! Accident free! Regulary serviced since new! Runs and drives like new! Beautiful colour combination brown on brown! 2.0T 4 cylinder automatic with tiptronic! Fully loaded with sunroof, leather , heated seats, power seats, cruise, nav, blutooth, aux, usb, keyless go, keyless entry and so much more! Available now! Test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

S&Z Auto Sales

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

250-765-7613

Alternate Numbers
Text: 250-859-4150
