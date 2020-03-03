2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
778-319-4723
+ taxes & licensing
For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723
All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!
"2012 Ford Fusion SEL FWD, NO ACCIDENTS, Sunroof, Loaded!
• SYNC voice-activated communications & entertainment system -inc: Bluetooth capability steering wheel audio controls USB port audio input jack 911 assist
• AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: (6) speakers auxiliary input jack
• 16"" steel mini spare wheel & tire
• 17"" 5-spoke machined aluminum wheels
• Colour-keyed heated pwr mirrors
• Fixed interval speed-sensitive windshield wipers
• Fog lamps
• P225/50VR17 all-season BSW tires
• Tri-bar bright chrome grille
• Auto on/off halogen headlamps
• Solar tinted glass
• Unique interior trim
• Instrument cluster -inc: message centre trip computer compass
• (2) 12V pwr outlets
• Front row centre console w/two-tier armrest storage
• SecuriCode keyless entry keypad
• Cruise control
• Pwr windows -inc: driver/passenger one-touch up/down feature key fob operated global controls
• Front/rear floor mats
• Remote keyless entry w/trunk release
• Dual-zone electronic automatic temperature control (DEATC)
• Front premium cloth bucket seats -inc: 10-way pwr driver seat w/pwr lumbar 4-way pwr passenger seat w/pwr recline
• Anti-theft perimeter alarm
• Rear 60/40 spring-assisted split-folding bench seat -inc: centre armrest w/(2) cup holders
• Adjustable head restraints for all seating positions
• Rear window defroster
• Sunvisors w/dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors -inc: universal garage door opener
• Dome lamp w/front & rear map lights
• Electrochromic rearview mirror
• Leather-wrapped tilt/telescopic steering wheel -inc: cruise control steering wheel audio controls
• Ambient lighting
• Illuminated entry
• SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS)
• Front seatback map pockets
• Pwr door locks
• Leather-wrapped shift knob
• 6-speed automatic transmission
• Battery saver
• Front wheel drive
• Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes
• Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
• 2.5L 16-valve I4 Duratec engine
• Dual chrome exhaust tips
• Electric variable assist rack & pinion pwr steering
• AdvanceTrac electronic stability control -inc: brake actuated traction control
• Lower anchors & tether anchors for children (LATCH)
• MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning programmable sound chimes Beltminder w/audio mute
• SOS post-crash alert system
• Occupant classification system
• Glow-in-the-dark emergency trunk release
• Tire pressure monitoring system
• Personal safety system -inc: seat belt pretensioners load-limiting retractors dual stage front air bags w/driver seat position sensor crash severity sensor
• Child safety rear door locks
• 4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS)
• Side impact protection system -inc: front side impact air bags front/rear side curtain air bags
"Disclaimer : Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40044. List price does not include dealer fees, taxes, and insurance. Please contact dealer for details.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4