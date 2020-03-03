Menu
2012 Ford Fusion

SEL

2012 Ford Fusion

SEL

Location

Rubles Cars

2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4

778-319-4723

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 121,399KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4730100
  • Stock #: UV431111
  • VIN: 3FAHP0JA5CR111143
Exterior Colour
Sterling Grey Metallic
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723

All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!

"2012 Ford Fusion SEL FWD, NO ACCIDENTS, Sunroof, Loaded!

 

• SYNC voice-activated communications & entertainment system -inc: Bluetooth capability steering wheel audio controls USB port audio input jack 911 assist

 

• AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: (6) speakers auxiliary input jack

 

• 16"" steel mini spare wheel & tire

 

• 17"" 5-spoke machined aluminum wheels

 

• Colour-keyed heated pwr mirrors

 

• Fixed interval speed-sensitive windshield wipers

 

• Fog lamps

 

• P225/50VR17 all-season BSW tires

 

• Tri-bar bright chrome grille

 

• Auto on/off halogen headlamps

 

• Solar tinted glass

 

• Unique interior trim

 

• Instrument cluster -inc: message centre trip computer compass

 

• (2) 12V pwr outlets

 

• Front row centre console w/two-tier armrest storage

 

• SecuriCode keyless entry keypad

 

• Cruise control

 

• Pwr windows -inc: driver/passenger one-touch up/down feature key fob operated global controls

 

• Front/rear floor mats

 

• Remote keyless entry w/trunk release

 

• Dual-zone electronic automatic temperature control (DEATC)

 

• Front premium cloth bucket seats -inc: 10-way pwr driver seat w/pwr lumbar 4-way pwr passenger seat w/pwr recline

 

• Anti-theft perimeter alarm

 

• Rear 60/40 spring-assisted split-folding bench seat -inc: centre armrest w/(2) cup holders

 

• Adjustable head restraints for all seating positions

 

• Rear window defroster

 

• Sunvisors w/dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors -inc: universal garage door opener

 

• Dome lamp w/front & rear map lights

 

• Electrochromic rearview mirror

 

• Leather-wrapped tilt/telescopic steering wheel -inc: cruise control steering wheel audio controls

 

• Ambient lighting

 

• Illuminated entry

 

• SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS)

 

• Front seatback map pockets

 

• Pwr door locks

 

• Leather-wrapped shift knob

 

• 6-speed automatic transmission

 

• Battery saver

 

• Front wheel drive

 

• Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes

 

• Easy Fuel capless fuel filler

 

• 2.5L 16-valve I4 Duratec engine

 

• Dual chrome exhaust tips

 

• Electric variable assist rack & pinion pwr steering

 

• AdvanceTrac electronic stability control -inc: brake actuated traction control

 

• Lower anchors & tether anchors for children (LATCH)

 

• MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning programmable sound chimes Beltminder w/audio mute

 

• SOS post-crash alert system

 

• Occupant classification system

 

• Glow-in-the-dark emergency trunk release

 

• Tire pressure monitoring system

 

• Personal safety system -inc: seat belt pretensioners load-limiting retractors dual stage front air bags w/driver seat position sensor crash severity sensor

 

• Child safety rear door locks

 

• 4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS)

 

• Side impact protection system -inc: front side impact air bags front/rear side curtain air bags

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Bluetooth Connection

