"2012 GMC Terrain SLE-2, Heated Seats, All Wheel Drive
• Audio system colour touch radio AM/FM stereo with CD player MP3 playback 7"" colour touch screen display -inc: radio data system (RDS) speed compensated volume
• Antenna roof mounted
• Bluetooth for phone -inc: cell phone connectivity using vehicle audio system microphone voice recognition & controls
• Auxiliary audio input jack
• Steering wheel audio controls
• USB port in centre console -inc: full iPod display in colour screen
• Pioneer premium 8 speaker 250 watt audio system -inc: door mounted mid range speakers A pillar mounted tweeters centre channel speaker in upper I/P subwoofer in rear quarter panel
• Roof rails charcoal
• Door handles body colour
• Glass deep tinted rear door quarter glass and rear glass
• Fog lights front halogen
• Lights halogen projector low beam with automatic lamp control
• Wipers and washers front windshield 3 speed with variable delay -inc: mist & wash rear intermittent w/washer
• Spare tire compact spare
• Tires P225/65R-17 all season blackwall
• Grille charcoal with chrome surround
• Liftgate manual rear liftgate with fixed glass
• Wheels 17"" x 7"" (406 mm x 165 mm) painted aluminum
• Mirrors body colour heated power adjustable manual folding with blind spot mirror
• Fascia body colour
• Rocker mouldings charcoal lower
• Tires P235/60R-17 all season blackwall
• Glass Solar Ray tinted on windshield and front door windows
• Chrome accents headlamps side windows and liftgate
• Door locks power programmable with power lockout protection
• Seating reclining front bucket seats front console armrest
• Theft deterrent electronic immobilizer
• Climate control front automatic climate controls with air filtration system -inc: rear floor HVAC ducts
• 2-way passenger manual front seat adjuster
• Compass
• Mats floor front and rear carpeted insert
• Lighting interior with theatre dimming front reading centre-mounted dome and rear cargo area
• Defogger rear window
• Ambient lighting on instrument panel
• Console centre includes armrest 2 cupholders and concealed storage
• Seating 8-way power driver with power lumbar support
• Mirror inside rearview auto dimming
• Cup holders 2 front in centre console 2 in rear centre armrest 1 bottle holder in each door
• Premium Cloth seat trim
• Instrumentation speedometer tachometer odometer trip odometer coolant temperature and fuel gauge
• Map pockets front seatback driver and front passenger
• Visor dual with illuminated vanity mirror
• Remote keyless entry -inc: panic alarm
• Ambient lighting on cupholders centre stack surround and deep centre console
• Cruise control
• Power windows express down all 4 windows
• Steering wheel leather wrapped
• Rear seat armrest with cupholders
• Glove box non-locking
• Steering column tilt and telescopic
• Driver information centre -inc: personalization & vehicle info
• Outside temperature in radio display
• Rear seating Multi-Flex sliding rear seat -inc: 20cm sliding 60/40 split folding 3-position recline
• Assist handles front passenger and rear outboard
• Theft deterrent anti-theft alarm -inc: horn & lamp activation
• Power outlets 4 auxiliary with covers 12-volt -inc: (2) front (1) rear seat (1) rear cargo area
• Exhaust system stainless steel single
• Engine coolant Dex cool extended life
• All wheel drive active electronic
• Engine block heater -inc: thermostatically controlled cord set
• Brake system power 4 wheel disc brakes with ABS panic assist and hill hold-assist
• 3.53 axle ratio (REQ: LEA 2.4L Engine)
• Battery 525 CCA with rundown protection
• Stabilizer bars front and rear
• Dinghy towable all 4 wheels on the ground
• Generator 120 amp
• Trailer towing capacity 1500 lbs/680 kg
• Suspension system soft ride suspension
• Steering electric variable assist power rack and pinion
• Transmission 6 speed electronic automatic flat towable
• Engine 2.4L DOHC I4 VVT direct injection (DI)
• Child safety seat ""LATCH"" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions
• Traction control
• Seatbelts front safety belt pretensioners dual mode retractors and shoulder belt height adjusters
• Air bags driver and right front passenger thorax side-impact seat mounted
• Seatbelts rear 3-point all seating positions
• Child security rear door locks power -inc: instrument panel switch
• Air bags driver and front passenger dual stage frontal air bags -inc: passenger sensing system
• OnStar in vehicle communication system and assistance service 6 months of the Directions and Connections Plan with turn-by-turn navigation
• Rear vision camera -inc: display in radio screen
• StabiliTrak electronic stability control system with trailer sway control
• Air bags side front and rear outboard seating positions head curtain with rollover protection
