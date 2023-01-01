Menu
$695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD.

2012 Honda CR-V

166,283 KM

$16,998

+ tax & licensing
2012 Honda CR-V

EX

2012 Honda CR-V

EX

Location

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

$16,998

+ taxes & licensing

166,283KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRM4H54CH104050

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P23-1024A
  • Mileage 166,283 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2012 Honda CR-V EX 4WD is a reliable and versatile compact SUV that seamlessly blends practicality with modern design. This model boasts a robust 4-wheel-drive system, providing enhanced traction and stability in various driving conditions. With its sleek exterior lines and a signature Honda grille, the CR-V exudes a contemporary and sporty aesthetic. The EX trim offers a well-designed interior, featuring spacious seating, user-friendly controls, and ample cargo space. Powered by an efficient and responsive engine, the CR-V delivers a smooth and fuel-efficient driving experience. Known for its reputation for safety, the 2012 CR-V EX 4WD comes equipped with advanced safety features, ensuring a secure ride for you and your passengers. Whether you're tackling city streets or venturing off the beaten path, the 2012 Honda CR-V EX 4WD stands out as a practical and stylish choice in the compact SUV segment. Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
5 Speed Automatic

Okanagan Drives Credit

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-XXXX

250-448-2244

$16,998

+ taxes & licensing

Okanagan Drives Credit

250-448-2244

2012 Honda CR-V