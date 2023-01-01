$16,998+ tax & licensing
2012 Honda CR-V
EX
2012 Honda CR-V
EX
Location
Okanagan Drives Credit
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
250-448-2244
$16,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # P23-1024A
- Mileage 166,283 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2012 Honda CR-V EX 4WD is a reliable and versatile compact SUV that seamlessly blends practicality with modern design. This model boasts a robust 4-wheel-drive system, providing enhanced traction and stability in various driving conditions. With its sleek exterior lines and a signature Honda grille, the CR-V exudes a contemporary and sporty aesthetic. The EX trim offers a well-designed interior, featuring spacious seating, user-friendly controls, and ample cargo space. Powered by an efficient and responsive engine, the CR-V delivers a smooth and fuel-efficient driving experience. Known for its reputation for safety, the 2012 CR-V EX 4WD comes equipped with advanced safety features, ensuring a secure ride for you and your passengers. Whether you're tackling city streets or venturing off the beaten path, the 2012 Honda CR-V EX 4WD stands out as a practical and stylish choice in the compact SUV segment. Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Okanagan Drives Credit
Email Okanagan Drives Credit
Okanagan Drives Credit
Call Dealer
250-448-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
250-448-2244