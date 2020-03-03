2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
"2012 Jeep Compass Sport, NO ACCIDENTS
• Premium cloth bucket seats
• Instrumentation -inc: tachometer 240-KPH speedometer outside temp indicator
• Air filtration
• 60/40 split-folding rear seat
• Rear window defroster
• Rechargeable/removable lamp
• Hill start assist
• 5-speed manual transmission
• 525 CCA maintenance-free battery
• Touring suspension
• Firm feel pwr rack & pinion steering
• Rear stabilizer bar
• 4-wheel drive
• 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
• 2.4L DOHC 16-valve dual VVT I4 engine
• Engine block heater
• 120-amp alternator
• Multi-stage dual front airbags w/occupant sensors
• Front/rear side curtain airbags
• Child safety rear door locks
• Electronic roll mitigation
• Front height adjustable shoulder belts
• Brake assist
• Tire pressure warning lamp
• Active head restraints
• Electronic stability control
• Audio input jack
• Media centre 130 -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player
• (4) speakers
• Fixed long mast antenna
• Rear window wiper & washer
• Bright roof side rails
• Liftgate door w/fixed glass
• Compact spare tire
• Black door handles
• 17"" x 6.5"" aluminum wheels
• P215/60R17 all-season BSW touring tires
• Premium fog lamps
• Variable intermittent wipers
• Lower bodyside accent cladding
• Halogen headlamps
• Solar control glass
• Body-colour fascias
• Body-colour grille w/chrome accent
• Accent-colour liftgate applique
• Front license plate attachment screws
• Manual fold-away mirrors
• Pwr accessory delay
• Tilt steering column
• Luxury front & rear floor mats
• Illuminated cupholders
• Sentry Key theft deterrent system
• Sliding sun visors w/vanity mirrors
• Speed control
• Passenger assist handles
• Full length floor console
• Fold-flat cargo area storage
• Floor carpeting
• 12V aux pwr outlet
• Front dome lamp
• Sliding armrest
• Rear seat heating ducts
• Map/dome reading lamps
• Heater only
• Bright interior accents
