Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Jeep Compass

Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Jeep Compass

Sport

Location

Rubles Cars

2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4

778-319-4723

Contact Seller

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 105,212KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4744548
  • Stock #: UV721864
  • VIN: 1C4NJDAB6CD641872
Exterior Colour
Red
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723

All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!

"2012 Jeep Compass Sport, NO ACCIDENTS

 

• Premium cloth bucket seats

 

• Instrumentation -inc: tachometer 240-KPH speedometer outside temp indicator

 

• Air filtration

 

• 60/40 split-folding rear seat

 

• Rear window defroster

 

• Rechargeable/removable lamp

 

• Hill start assist

 

• 5-speed manual transmission

 

• 525 CCA maintenance-free battery

 

• Touring suspension

 

• Firm feel pwr rack & pinion steering

 

• Rear stabilizer bar

 

• 4-wheel drive

 

• 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes

 

• 2.4L DOHC 16-valve dual VVT I4 engine

 

• Engine block heater

 

• 120-amp alternator

 

• Multi-stage dual front airbags w/occupant sensors

 

• Front/rear side curtain airbags

 

• Child safety rear door locks

 

• Electronic roll mitigation

 

• Front height adjustable shoulder belts

 

• Brake assist

 

• Tire pressure warning lamp

 

• Active head restraints

 

• Electronic stability control

 

• Audio input jack

 

• Media centre 130 -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player

 

• (4) speakers

 

• Fixed long mast antenna

 

• Rear window wiper & washer

 

• Bright roof side rails

 

• Liftgate door w/fixed glass

 

• Compact spare tire

 

• Black door handles

 

• 17"" x 6.5"" aluminum wheels

 

• P215/60R17 all-season BSW touring tires

 

• Premium fog lamps

 

• Variable intermittent wipers

 

• Lower bodyside accent cladding

 

• Halogen headlamps

 

• Solar control glass

 

• Body-colour fascias

 

• Body-colour grille w/chrome accent

 

• Accent-colour liftgate applique

 

• Front license plate attachment screws

 

• Manual fold-away mirrors

 

• Pwr accessory delay

 

• Tilt steering column

 

• Luxury front & rear floor mats

 

• Illuminated cupholders

 

• Sentry Key theft deterrent system

 

• Sliding sun visors w/vanity mirrors

 

• Speed control

 

• Passenger assist handles

 

• Full length floor console

 

• Fold-flat cargo area storage

 

• Floor carpeting

 

• 12V aux pwr outlet

 

• Front dome lamp

 

• Sliding armrest

 

• Rear seat heating ducts

 

• Map/dome reading lamps

 

• Heater only

 

• Bright interior accents

 

"Disclaimer : Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40044. List price does not include dealer fees, taxes, and insurance. Please contact dealer for details.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rubles Cars

2017 Kia Sportage LX
 33,303 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Sportage EX
 91,665 KM
$19,495 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Patriot Hi...
 68,942 KM
$18,888 + tax & lic
Rubles Cars

Rubles Cars

2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

778-319-XXXX

(click to show)

778-319-4723

Send A Message