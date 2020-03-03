2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
778-319-4723
+ taxes & licensing
For sale by a dealership
"2012 Kia Forte Koup SX, *NEW ENGINE*, +2nd Set of Tires, Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, Air Conditioning.
• Bluetooth hands-free link
• AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: aux input jack USB port (6) speakers
• Roof-mounted micro antenna
• Body-coloured bumpers
• Tinted glass
• Front/rear mud guards
• Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors w/integrated turn signals
• Pwr tilt/sliding sunroof
• Temporary spare tire
• Front variable intermittent windshield wipers w/de-icer
• P215/45R17 tires
• Grille w/gloss black surround
• Automatic clear-lens headlights
• Front fog lights
• 17"" alloy wheels
• Remote keyless entry w/panic
• Auto climate control
• Leather sliding/reclining heated front bucket seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver seat driver height adjuster active height adjustable headrests w/tilt
• Illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/extensions & ticket holder
• Central pwr door locks
• Pwr windows w/driver-side auto down
• Rear window defroster
• Remote release fuel door
• Leather-wrapped shift knob
• Air filter
• 60/40 split folding rear seat -inc: height adjustable headrests
• Leather-wrapped 3-spoke tilt/telescopic steering wheel w/audio & cruise controls -inc: illuminated ignition keyhole
• Alloy sport pedals
• Front/rear floor mats
• Metallic interior accents
• Driver seatbelt reminder
• Anti-theft engine immobilizer
• Front centre console w/storage -inc: (2) cupholders (2) pwr outlets armrest
• Pwr rack & pinion steering
• Ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
• Towing & lashing hook
• McPherson strut front suspension -inc: coil springs gas shock absorbers
• 2.4L DOHC MPI dual CVVT I4 engine
• Coupled torsion beam rear suspension -inc: monotube shock absorber
• 56 amp/hr battery w/battery saver
• 110-amp alternator
• Front wheel drive
• Sport suspension tuning
• Electronic stability control
• Impact-sensing door unlock
• Anti-lock brakes
• Rear 3-point ELR seat belts
• Traction control system
• Dual front side curtain airbags
• Advanced dual front impact airbags -inc: passenger switch
• Dual front side-impact airbags
• Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH)
• Front 3-point height adjustable ELR seat belts w/pretensioners
