2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
778-319-4723
"2012 Kia Rondo EX, ONE OWNER, Only 37,302 kms!
• Bluetooth connectivity
• AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: auxiliary input USB port
• Roof mounted micro antenna
• (6) speakers
• Projection headlamps
• Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/washer
• ""Tiger nose"" radiator grille
• 16"" alloy wheels
• Fog lamps
• P205/60HR16 all-season tires
• Chrome accented side moulding
• Windshield wiper de-icer
• Body-coloured bumpers
• Front/rear mud guards
• Roof rails
• Heated pwr mirrors
• Chrome accented door handles
• Anti-theft engine immobilizer
• Rear window defroster
• Front map lamp delay-out centre cabin & cargo lamps
• Centre-stack rear seat ducts
• Sliding/reclining heated front bucket seats -inc: driver height adjustment driver lumbar support adjustable active headrests
• Front/rear door map pocket
• Overhead sunglass holder
• Illuminated ignition switch
• Rear coat hook
• Air conditioning
• Front seat back pockets
• Front armrest w/storage
• Pwr windows w/driver auto down -inc: illuminated controls
• Chrome interior accents
• Pollen/dust filter
• Eco-Minder
• Remote keyless entry -inc: panic function tailgate open folding key
• Front/rear floor mats
• Pwr door locks w/central locking
• Remote fuel door release
• (1) front & (1) cargo area pwr outlets
• (2) front cupholders (2) front & (2) rear bottle holders
• Leather-wrapped gear shift knob
• Leather-wrapped steering wheel w/cruise audio controls
• Tilt steering wheel
• Metallic painted door handles & centre fascia
• Deluxe cloth seat upholstery
• Front/rear assist grips
• Cargo net hooks
• Extending sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
• Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/anti-roll bar coil springs
• Front wheel drive
• Pwr front vented/rear solid disc brakes
• Chrome exhaust tip
• Independent multi-link rear suspension w/anti-roll bar coil springs
• Towing/lashing hook
• 2.7L 24-valve V6 engine
• 5-speed automatic transmission w/OD & Steptronic mode
• 54 amp/hr battery w/battery saver
• Pwr rack & pinion steering
• Rear child safety locks
• 3-point seatbelts w/front height adjustment pretensioners
• Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH)
• Impact-sensing door unlock
• Front seat-mounted side airbags
• Side-impact door beams
• Electronic stability control w/traction control system
• Electronic brake distribution
• Front/rear side curtain airbags
• Driver/front passenger advanced airbags -inc: passenger occupancy sensor
• Front & rear crumple zones
• Shift interlock
• Front anti-whiplash active headrests
• 4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS)
