2012 Kia Rondo

EX

2012 Kia Rondo

EX

Location

Rubles Cars

2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4

778-319-4723

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 37,302KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4730112
  • Stock #: UV832041
  • VIN: KNAHH8A69C7412083
Exterior Colour
Black Cherry Metallic
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723

All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!

"2012 Kia Rondo EX, ONE OWNER, Only 37,302 kms!

 

• Bluetooth connectivity

 

• AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: auxiliary input USB port

 

• Roof mounted micro antenna

 

• (6) speakers

 

• Projection headlamps

 

• Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/washer

 

• ""Tiger nose"" radiator grille

 

• 16"" alloy wheels

 

• Fog lamps

 

• P205/60HR16 all-season tires

 

• Chrome accented side moulding

 

• Windshield wiper de-icer

 

• Body-coloured bumpers

 

• Front/rear mud guards

 

• Roof rails

 

• Heated pwr mirrors

 

• Chrome accented door handles

 

• Anti-theft engine immobilizer

 

• Rear window defroster

 

• Front map lamp delay-out centre cabin & cargo lamps

 

• Centre-stack rear seat ducts

 

• Sliding/reclining heated front bucket seats -inc: driver height adjustment driver lumbar support adjustable active headrests

 

• Front/rear door map pocket

 

• Overhead sunglass holder

 

• Illuminated ignition switch

 

• Rear coat hook

 

• Air conditioning

 

• Front seat back pockets

 

• Front armrest w/storage

 

• Pwr windows w/driver auto down -inc: illuminated controls

 

• Chrome interior accents

 

• Pollen/dust filter

 

• Eco-Minder

 

• Remote keyless entry -inc: panic function tailgate open folding key

 

• Front/rear floor mats

 

• Pwr door locks w/central locking

 

• Remote fuel door release

 

• (1) front & (1) cargo area pwr outlets

 

• (2) front cupholders (2) front & (2) rear bottle holders

 

• Leather-wrapped gear shift knob

 

• Leather-wrapped steering wheel w/cruise audio controls

 

• Tilt steering wheel

 

• Metallic painted door handles & centre fascia

 

• Deluxe cloth seat upholstery

 

• Front/rear assist grips

 

• Cargo net hooks

 

• Extending sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors

 

• Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/anti-roll bar coil springs

 

• Front wheel drive

 

• Pwr front vented/rear solid disc brakes

 

• Chrome exhaust tip

 

• Independent multi-link rear suspension w/anti-roll bar coil springs

 

• Towing/lashing hook

 

• 2.7L 24-valve V6 engine

 

• 5-speed automatic transmission w/OD & Steptronic mode

 

• 54 amp/hr battery w/battery saver

 

• Pwr rack & pinion steering

 

• Rear child safety locks

 

• 3-point seatbelts w/front height adjustment pretensioners

 

• Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH)

 

• Impact-sensing door unlock

 

• Front seat-mounted side airbags

 

• Side-impact door beams

 

• Electronic stability control w/traction control system

 

• Electronic brake distribution

 

• Front/rear side curtain airbags

 

• Driver/front passenger advanced airbags -inc: passenger occupancy sensor

 

• Front & rear crumple zones

 

• Shift interlock

 

• Front anti-whiplash active headrests

 

• 4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS)

 

Disclaimer : Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40044.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rollover protection bars
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rubles Cars

2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4

