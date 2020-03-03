2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
"2012 Kia Soul 2u, Heated Seats
• Bluetooth hands-free link
• Roof-mounted antenna
• AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: aux input jack USB port (6) speakers w/front tweeters
• Body-colour door handles
• Front fog lights
• 16"" alloy wheels
• Deep-tint privacy glass
• Roof rails
• 1-speed rear windshield wiper
• Front variable intermittent windshield wipers
• Clear-lens headlights
• P205/55R16 tires
• Body-colour heated pwr mirrors w/integrated turn signals
• Signature design radiator grille w/chrome coating
• Front/rear mud guards
• Temporary spare tire
• Tusk-style bumpers
• Front console -inc: (2) cup holders
• Cloth sliding/reclining heated front bucket seats -inc: 6-way driver seat driver height adjustment driver armrest height adjustable active headrests
• Central pwr door locks
• Pwr windows w/driver auto down -inc: illuminated driver switch
• Trip computer
• Tilt/telescopic steering wheel
• Cargo net
• Black dash & door trim
• Luggage net
• Front/rear floormats
• Metal-finish interior accents
• 60/40 split-folding rear bench seat -inc: (3) height adjustable headrests
• Under-floor removable cargo tray
• Keyless entry w/panic button
• Cruise control
• Exterior temp display
• Anti-theft engine immobilizer
• Rear window defroster
• Instrumentation cluster -inc: tachometer engine temp gauge digital clock fuel gauge
• Covered visor vanity mirrors w/extensions
• Manual air conditioning
• Front/rear pwr outlets
• Steering wheel-mounted Bluetooth cruise & audio controls
• Seat back storage pockets
• Ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
• 6-speed automatic transmission -inc: active ECO teconology
• Motor-driven pwr steering
• 48-amp-hr battery w/battery saver
• 2.0L DOHC MPI I4 engine -inc: aluminum block & head
• McPherson strut front suspension -inc: coil springs gas shock absorbers
• Torsion axle rear suspension -inc: monotube shock absorber
• Front wheel drive
• Impact-sensing door unlock
• Front 3-point height adjustable seat belts -inc: emergency locking retractors (ELR) pretensioners belt reminder
• Hill assist control (HAC)
• Advanced front impact airbags
• Front/rear side curtain airbags
• Dual-position lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH)
• Front seat side impact airbags
• Vehicle stability management (VSM)
• Rear 3-point seatbelts w/emergency locking retractors
• Electronic stability control (ESC) w/traction control system (TCS)
• Rear child safety door locks
• 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
