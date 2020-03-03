Menu
2012 Kia Soul

2U

2012 Kia Soul

2U

Location

Rubles Cars

2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4

778-319-4723

$4,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 248,871KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4750554
  • Stock #: UV339373
  • VIN: KNDJT2A68C7739333
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723

All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!

"2012 Kia Soul 2u, Heated Seats

 

• Bluetooth hands-free link

 

• Roof-mounted antenna

 

• AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: aux input jack USB port (6) speakers w/front tweeters

 

• Body-colour door handles

 

• Front fog lights

 

• 16"" alloy wheels

 

• Deep-tint privacy glass

 

• Roof rails

 

• 1-speed rear windshield wiper

 

• Front variable intermittent windshield wipers

 

• Clear-lens headlights

 

• P205/55R16 tires

 

• Body-colour heated pwr mirrors w/integrated turn signals

 

• Signature design radiator grille w/chrome coating

 

• Front/rear mud guards

 

• Temporary spare tire

 

• Tusk-style bumpers

 

• Front console -inc: (2) cup holders

 

• Cloth sliding/reclining heated front bucket seats -inc: 6-way driver seat driver height adjustment driver armrest height adjustable active headrests

 

• Central pwr door locks

 

• Pwr windows w/driver auto down -inc: illuminated driver switch

 

• Trip computer

 

• Tilt/telescopic steering wheel

 

• Cargo net

 

• Black dash & door trim

 

• Luggage net

 

• Front/rear floormats

 

• Metal-finish interior accents

 

• 60/40 split-folding rear bench seat -inc: (3) height adjustable headrests

 

• Under-floor removable cargo tray

 

• Keyless entry w/panic button

 

• Cruise control

 

• Exterior temp display

 

• Anti-theft engine immobilizer

 

• Rear window defroster

 

• Instrumentation cluster -inc: tachometer engine temp gauge digital clock fuel gauge

 

• Covered visor vanity mirrors w/extensions

 

• Manual air conditioning

 

• Front/rear pwr outlets

 

• Steering wheel-mounted Bluetooth cruise & audio controls

 

• Seat back storage pockets

 

• Ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes

 

• 6-speed automatic transmission -inc: active ECO teconology

 

• Motor-driven pwr steering

 

• 48-amp-hr battery w/battery saver

 

• 2.0L DOHC MPI I4 engine -inc: aluminum block & head

 

• McPherson strut front suspension -inc: coil springs gas shock absorbers

 

• Torsion axle rear suspension -inc: monotube shock absorber

 

• Front wheel drive

 

• Impact-sensing door unlock

 

• Front 3-point height adjustable seat belts -inc: emergency locking retractors (ELR) pretensioners belt reminder

 

• Hill assist control (HAC)

 

• Advanced front impact airbags

 

• Front/rear side curtain airbags

 

• Dual-position lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH)

 

• Front seat side impact airbags

 

• Vehicle stability management (VSM)

 

• Rear 3-point seatbelts w/emergency locking retractors

 

• Electronic stability control (ESC) w/traction control system (TCS)

 

• Rear child safety door locks

 

• 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)

 

Disclaimer : Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40044. List price does not include dealer fees, taxes, and insurance. Please contact dealer for details.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Bluetooth Connection

Rubles Cars

Rubles Cars

2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4

