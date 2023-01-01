Menu
2012 Kia Sportage

79,000 KM

$13,950

+ tax & licensing
$13,950

+ taxes & licensing

S&Z Auto Sales

250-765-7613

2012 Kia Sportage

2012 Kia Sportage

FWD 4dr I4 Man LX

2012 Kia Sportage

FWD 4dr I4 Man LX

Location

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

250-765-7613

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,950

+ taxes & licensing

79,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9716308
  • Stock #: SU-735
  • VIN: KNDPB3A21C7322474

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # SU-735
  • Mileage 79,000 KM

Vehicle Description

---NO ADDITIONAL DEALER FEES---

Super clean Sportage with only 79k! Looks, runs and drives like new! Fun 6 speed manual transmission! Loaded with all the essentials like bluetooth, heated seats, cruise, aux, usb, keyless entry and much more! Avialable now! Test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

S&Z Auto Sales

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

