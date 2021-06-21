Menu
2012 Mazda MAZDA2

150,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,950

+ tax & licensing
$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

S&Z Auto Sales

250-765-7613

2012 Mazda MAZDA2

2012 Mazda MAZDA2

2012 Mazda MAZDA2

Location

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

250-765-7613

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

150,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7372238
  • Stock #: CA-568
  • VIN: jm1de1ky6c0133832

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident-free Mazda 2 with alloy wheels, stability control, MP3 Player A/C., and much more.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers

