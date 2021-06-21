2012 Mazda MAZDA2

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,950 + taxes & licensing
150,000 KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 7372238

7372238 Stock #: CA-568

CA-568 VIN: jm1de1ky6c0133832

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Spoiler Steel Wheels Temporary spare tire Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Interior Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Wheel Covers

