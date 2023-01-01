Menu
2012 Mazda MAZDA3

167,000 MI

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

S&Z Auto Sales

250-765-7613

GY

Location

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

250-765-7613

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

167,000MI
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9501352
  • Stock #: CA-624

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CA-624
  • Mileage 167,000 MI

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

