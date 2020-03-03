2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
"2012 Mitsubishi Lancer SE, + 2nd Set of Tires, Heated Front Seats, Sunroof.
• Short pole roof mounted antenna
• Bluetooth hands-free system -inc: USB connectivity wireless music streaming voice command
• 140-watt AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: (4) speakers digital signal processing (DSP) speed compensated volume equalization control
• Rear combination tail lights -inc: black extension
• Front air dam
• 16"" alloy wheels
• Colour-keyed folding pwr heated mirrors
• Auto-off halogen headlights
• Green laminated windshield
• T205/60R16 spare tire
• Lower side air dams
• Solar UV control front door glass
• Side marker lights
• Colour-keyed door handles
• Front grille w/chrome accent
• Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/washers
• P205/60R16 Dunlop all-season tires
• (4) retractable assist handles
• Cruise control
• Remote trunk & fuel lid release
• Anti-theft security alarm
• Cloth heated front bucket seats -inc: 6-way pwr driver seat 4-way manual passenger seat driver height adjustment
• Rear coat hook
• Driver & front passenger sun visor
• Steering wheel mounted audio controls
• Rear window defroster w/timer
• Soft pad door trim
• Remote keyless entry w/panic alarm
• Micron air filtration
• Key cylinder illumination
• Rear heater ducts
• 60/40 split-folding high-back rear bench seat -inc: centre armrest cup holders (3) height adjustable head restraints
• Trunk light
• (2) front cup holders
• Pwr windows w/driver side auto-up/down
• Ashtray
• Front door pockets w/(2) integrated bottle holders
• Air conditioning
• Dark silver painted instrument panel & front door accents
• Anti-theft engine immobilizer
• Carpeted floor mats
• Tilt steering column
• Centre floor console w/concealed storage
• Monochrome multi-info display -inc: trip meter odometer outside temp average fuel consumption distance to empty drive mode indicator water temp warning low fuel warning service reminder
• Driver seatback pocket
• Dual 12V pwr outlets
• Steering wheel w/cruise controls -inc: silver accent
• Instrumentation -inc: tachometer safety belt reminder lamp rheostat
• Pwr door locks
• Front map lights
• Front wheel drive
• 2.0L DOHC MIVEC 16-valve I4 engine
• Independent multi-link rear suspension
• Ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
• Electric pwr rack & pinion steering
• Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
• Front stabilizer bar
• Continuously variable transmission (CVT) -inc: ECO mode indicator
• Front side impact airbags
• Height adjustable front shoulder belt anchors w/pretentioners
• Driver knee airbag
• Front/rear side impact curtain airbags
• 3-point safety belts & headrests for all positions
• Active front seat structure
• Brake override system
• 4-wheel anti-lock braking system w/electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD)
• Driver & front passenger advanced dual stage airbags -inc: occupant seat position sensors
• Rear seat LATCH child safety seats
• Child safety rear door locks
• Active stability control w/traction control
• RISE body construction
• Interior trunk lid release handle
• Brake assist
• Tire pressure monitor (TPMS)
