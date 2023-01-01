$26,998+ tax & licensing
250-448-2244
2012 RAM 3500
SLT
Location
Okanagan Drives Credit
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
$26,998
- Listing ID: 10350750
- Stock #: 23-729D
- VIN: 3C63D3HL6CG164524
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 368,919 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2012 Dodge Ram 3500 SLT is a commanding presence on the road, boasting a clean white exterior that exudes both ruggedness and sophistication. Its automatic transmission ensures smooth and effortless gear shifts, enhancing the driving experience whether on city streets or open highways. This heavy-duty truck is equipped to handle the toughest tasks, with a powerful engine and robust suspension system. The SLT trim offers a balance of comfort and functionality, featuring a spacious interior with modern amenities that make long journeys a pleasure. With its combination of style, performance, and practicality, the 2012 Dodge Ram 3500 SLT is a versatile and capable vehicle for both work and leisure.
Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD..
