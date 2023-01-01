Menu
2012 RAM 3500

368,919 KM

$26,998

+ tax & licensing
$26,998

+ taxes & licensing

250-448-2244

SLT

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

368,919KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10350750
  • Stock #: 23-729D
  • VIN: 3C63D3HL6CG164524

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 368,919 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2012 Dodge Ram 3500 SLT is a commanding presence on the road, boasting a clean white exterior that exudes both ruggedness and sophistication. Its automatic transmission ensures smooth and effortless gear shifts, enhancing the driving experience whether on city streets or open highways. This heavy-duty truck is equipped to handle the toughest tasks, with a powerful engine and robust suspension system. The SLT trim offers a balance of comfort and functionality, featuring a spacious interior with modern amenities that make long journeys a pleasure. With its combination of style, performance, and practicality, the 2012 Dodge Ram 3500 SLT is a versatile and capable vehicle for both work and leisure.

Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD..

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Safety

ABS Brakes

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

