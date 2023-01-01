2012 RAM 3500

$26,998 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 6 8 , 9 1 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10350750

10350750 Stock #: 23-729D

23-729D VIN: 3C63D3HL6CG164524

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 368,919 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning CD Player Mechanical Power Steering Interior Tachometer Compass Safety ABS Brakes Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.