2012 Volkswagen Beetle

90,000 KM

$11,950

$11,950

S&Z Auto Sales

250-765-7613

2012 Volkswagen Beetle

2012 Volkswagen Beetle

2dr Cpe DSG 2.0T Black Turbo Launch Edition

2012 Volkswagen Beetle

2dr Cpe DSG 2.0T Black Turbo Launch Edition

Location

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

250-765-7613

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,950

90,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • VIN: 3VWV67AT8CM629848

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 90,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful local Kelowna one owner vehicle with only 90k! Accident free! Regulary serviced at VW! Runs and drives like new! Turbo edition! Loaded with nav, premium sound, bluetooth, media inputs, M3 all around, sunroof, leather, cruise, keyless entry and much more! Financing available! Test drive today! 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Included
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

250-765-7613

Text: 250-859-4150
