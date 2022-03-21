$11,950+ tax & licensing
250-765-7613
2012 Volkswagen Beetle
2dr Cpe DSG 2.0T Black Turbo Launch Edition
Location
S&Z Auto Sales
1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,950
- Listing ID: 8965597
- Stock #: CA-614
- VIN: 3VWV67AT8CM629848
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 90,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Beautiful local Kelowna one owner vehicle with only 90k! Accident free! Regulary serviced at VW! Runs and drives like new! Turbo edition! Loaded with nav, premium sound, bluetooth, media inputs, M3 all around, sunroof, leather, cruise, keyless entry and much more! Financing available! Test drive today!
