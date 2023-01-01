$16,950+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
250-765-7613
2012 Volkswagen Tiguan
4dr Auto 4Motion
Location
S&Z Auto Sales
1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8
250-765-7613
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,950
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9926222
- Stock #: SU-739
- VIN: WVGBV7AX7CW604611
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 123,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Garage kept immaculate Tiguan AWD! Only 123k! Comes with 2 sets of tires on VW rims! Looks, runs and drives like brand new! Loaded with panoramic sunroof, leahter, cruise, bluetooth, bluetooth audio, aux, usb, keyless entry and much more! A must see! Test drive today!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From S&Z Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.