Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Volkswagen Tiguan

123,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,950

+ taxes & licensing

S&Z Auto Sales

250-765-7613

Contact Seller
2012 Volkswagen Tiguan

2012 Volkswagen Tiguan

4dr Auto 4Motion

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Volkswagen Tiguan

4dr Auto 4Motion

Location

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

250-765-7613

  1. 1683567417
  2. 1683567418
  3. 1683567418
  4. 1683567418
  5. 1683567418
  6. 1683567418
  7. 1683567418
  8. 1683567418
  9. 1683567417
  10. 1683567417
  11. 1683567417
  12. 1683567417
  13. 1683567417
  14. 1683567418
  15. 1683567417
  16. 1683567417
  17. 1683567418
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,950

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
123,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9926222
  • Stock #: SU-739
  • VIN: WVGBV7AX7CW604611

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 123,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Garage kept immaculate Tiguan AWD! Only 123k! Comes with 2 sets of tires on VW rims! Looks, runs and drives like brand new! Loaded with panoramic sunroof, leahter, cruise, bluetooth, bluetooth audio, aux, usb, keyless entry and much more! A must see! Test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From S&Z Auto Sales

2010 Subaru Impreza ...
 139,000 KM
$12,950 + tax & lic
2008 BMW 5 Series 4d...
 158,000 KM
$12,950 + tax & lic
2008 GMC Envoy 4WD 4...
 213,000 KM
$8,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email S&Z Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
S&Z Auto Sales

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

Call Dealer

250-765-XXXX

(click to show)

250-765-7613

Alternate Numbers
Text: 250-859-4150
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory