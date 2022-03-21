$21,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-250-860-7232
2013 Acura ILX
Low Km, Premium Package
Location
Russo Auto Sales
2702 Hwy 97 N, Kelowna, BC V1X 4J7
1-250-860-7232
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8721671
- Stock #: 4088
- VIN: 19VDE1F58DE403547
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Parchment Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 37,752 KM
Vehicle Description
Very Low Km, 2013 Acura ILX 4 door Sedan with Premium Package, 2.0L 4 Cylinder, 5 Speed Automatic with Sport Shift Mode, Parchment Leather 5 Passenger Seating, Power Heated Front Seats, Power Windows/Locks/Mirrors, Cruise Control, Dual Zone Climate Controls, Premium Sound CD/Radio/Sirius XM/Bluetooth with Steering Wheel Controls, Traction Control, Sun/Moonroof, Large Trunk with Fold Down Rear Seats for Extra Large Cargo Capacity, Local Car
All of our vehicles undergo a safety inspection at an independent shop. We show you the inspection as well as invoices for any work we have done. We show you the Carfax history report so that you can see where it has been registered and any accident/insurance history. We also include a good 3 month / 3000 km warranty with the purchase of each vehicle. We want you to have peace of mind about the purchase of your ‘new to you’ vehicle. Unlike most dealers, we do NOT charge a documentation fee or any other extra fees.
Vehicle Features
