2013 Acura ILX

37,752 KM

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Russo Auto Sales

1-250-860-7232

2013 Acura ILX

2013 Acura ILX

Low Km, Premium Package

2013 Acura ILX

Low Km, Premium Package

Location

Russo Auto Sales

2702 Hwy 97 N, Kelowna, BC V1X 4J7

1-250-860-7232

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

37,752KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8721671
  • Stock #: 4088
  • VIN: 19VDE1F58DE403547

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Parchment Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 37,752 KM

Vehicle Description

Very Low Km, 2013 Acura ILX 4 door Sedan with Premium Package, 2.0L 4 Cylinder, 5 Speed Automatic with Sport Shift Mode, Parchment Leather 5 Passenger Seating, Power Heated Front Seats, Power Windows/Locks/Mirrors, Cruise Control, Dual Zone Climate Controls, Premium Sound CD/Radio/Sirius XM/Bluetooth with Steering Wheel Controls, Traction Control, Sun/Moonroof, Large Trunk with Fold Down Rear Seats for Extra Large Cargo Capacity, Local Car

All of our vehicles undergo a safety inspection at an independent shop. We show you the inspection as well as invoices for any work we have done. We show you the Carfax history report so that you can see where it has been registered and any accident/insurance history. We also include a good 3 month / 3000 km warranty with the purchase of each vehicle. We want you to have peace of mind about the purchase of your ‘new to you’ vehicle. Unlike most dealers, we do NOT charge a documentation fee or any other extra fees.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included
Active suspension
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Russo Auto Sales

Russo Auto Sales

2702 Hwy 97 N, Kelowna, BC V1X 4J7

1-250-860-XXXX

1-250-860-7232

