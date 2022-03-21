Menu
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

189,504 KM

Details Description Features

$28,995
Russo Auto Sales

1-250-860-7232

4WD Crew Cab 143.5" LT

Location

2702 Hwy 97 N, Kelowna, BC V1X 4J7

1-250-860-7232

189,504KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8806355
  • Stock #: 4089
  • VIN: 3GCPKSE73DG325334

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 189,504 KM

Vehicle Description

4x4 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Crew Cab, 5.3L V8, 8 Speed Automatic with Manual Shift Mode, 5 Passenger Leather Seating, Power Driver Seat, Power Windows/Locks/Mirrors, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Kenwood Audio Screen with Bluetooth, Navigation and Back Up Camera, Traction Control, Sun/Moon Roof, Chrome Running Boards, 5ft 9in Box with matching Leer Canopy, Electric Trailer Brake Controller, Tow/Haul Mode, Trailer Hitch, Positraction Limited Slip Differential with 3.23 Rear Axles.

All of our vehicles undergo a safety inspection at an independent shop. We show you the inspection as well as invoices for any work we have done. We show you the Carfax history report so that you can see where it has been registered and any accident/insurance history. We also include a good 3 month / 3000 km warranty with the purchase of each vehicle. We want you to have peace of mind about the purchase of your ‘new to you’ vehicle. Unlike most dealers, we do NOT charge a documentation fee or any other extra fees.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty Included
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Primary

2702 Hwy 97 N, Kelowna, BC V1X 4J7

