$28,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-250-860-7232
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4WD Crew Cab 143.5" LT
Location
Russo Auto Sales
2702 Hwy 97 N, Kelowna, BC V1X 4J7
1-250-860-7232
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8806355
- Stock #: 4089
- VIN: 3GCPKSE73DG325334
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 189,504 KM
Vehicle Description
4x4 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Crew Cab, 5.3L V8, 8 Speed Automatic with Manual Shift Mode, 5 Passenger Leather Seating, Power Driver Seat, Power Windows/Locks/Mirrors, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Kenwood Audio Screen with Bluetooth, Navigation and Back Up Camera, Traction Control, Sun/Moon Roof, Chrome Running Boards, 5ft 9in Box with matching Leer Canopy, Electric Trailer Brake Controller, Tow/Haul Mode, Trailer Hitch, Positraction Limited Slip Differential with 3.23 Rear Axles.
All of our vehicles undergo a safety inspection at an independent shop. We show you the inspection as well as invoices for any work we have done. We show you the Carfax history report so that you can see where it has been registered and any accident/insurance history. We also include a good 3 month / 3000 km warranty with the purchase of each vehicle. We want you to have peace of mind about the purchase of your ‘new to you’ vehicle. Unlike most dealers, we do NOT charge a documentation fee or any other extra fees.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.