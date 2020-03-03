Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Chevrolet Sonic

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chevrolet Sonic

LT

Location

Rubles Cars

2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4

778-319-4723

Contact Seller

$1

+ taxes & licensing

  • 99KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4791756
  • Stock #: UV466820
  • VIN: 1G1JC6EH4D4206846
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723

All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!

"2013 Chevrolet Sonic LT

 

â€¢ Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity

 

â€¢ 4-speaker audio system

 

â€¢ USB/iPod/MP3 input jack

 

â€¢ Audio system AM/FM stereo with CD player and MP3 playback/WMA -inc: seek & scan digital clock DSP aux input jack Bluetooth audio streaming & digit dial

 

â€¢ Antenna roof mounted

 

â€¢ Chrome beltline mouldings

 

â€¢ Windshield wipers and washers front -inc: variable delay

 

â€¢ Moulding bodyside upper

 

â€¢ Spare wheel 16"" x 4"" steel

 

â€¢ Tires P195/65R15 all-season blackwall

 

â€¢ Wheels 15"" x 6.0"" painted aluminum

 

â€¢ Lighting automatic on-off headlamps halogen with automatic light control and twilight sentinel

 

â€¢ Windshield wipers and washers rear intermittent (only on 5-door)

 

â€¢ Spare tire T115/70R 16 blackwall

 

â€¢ Mirrors exterior rear-view power body colour heated integral spotter mirror

 

â€¢ Door handles body colour w/chrome strip

 

â€¢ Chrome decklid beltline and trunk handle

 

â€¢ Liftgate rear spoiler (only on 5-door)

 

â€¢ Climate control single-zone heater and air conditioning with manual controls

 

â€¢ Premium cloth seating surfaces

 

â€¢ Locks power

 

â€¢ Sunshades driver and passenger with vanity mirrors

 

â€¢ Content theft alarm

 

â€¢ Rear heater ducts

 

â€¢ 60/40 split folding rear seat with adjustable headrests

 

â€¢ Windows power front and rear with express up/down for driver

 

â€¢ Mats front and rear removable floor

 

â€¢ 4-way manual adjuster front driver side manual lumbar

 

â€¢ Steering wheel cruise/audio/phone controls

 

â€¢ Cargo area security cover

 

â€¢ Instrumentation analog with speedometer odometer with trip odometer fuel level engine temperature and tachometer

 

â€¢ Cargo area load floor storage security cover

 

â€¢ Steering wheel 3 spoke sport

 

â€¢ Lighting rear dome lamp

 

â€¢ Mirror rear-view

 

â€¢ Front reading lamps

 

â€¢ Defogger rear window

 

â€¢ Seating front reclining buckets with height adjustable headrests

 

â€¢ Driver Information Centre (DIC) -inc: exterior temp indicator GM oil life monitoring system fuel consumption

 

â€¢ Remote keyless entry system -inc: panic alarm

 

â€¢ Steering column manual tilt and telescopic

 

â€¢ Theft deterrent electronic immobilizer

 

â€¢ Shift knob chrome accent

 

â€¢ 2-way manual seat adjuster front passenger side

 

â€¢ Compass

 

â€¢ Cruise control

 

â€¢ Transmission 6-speed automatic -inc: shifter interlock brake remote start

 

â€¢ Engine 1.8L 4 cyl MFI DOHC

 

â€¢ Brakes power front disc and rear drum 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)

 

â€¢ Exhaust system -inc: single stainless steel

 

â€¢ Front wheel drive

 

â€¢ Mechanical tool & jack

 

â€¢ 3.47 final drive ratio

 

â€¢ Suspension touring

 

â€¢ Electric pwr rack-&-pinion steering

 

â€¢ Traction control electronic full-function all-speed

 

â€¢ Airbags front driver and front passenger

 

â€¢ Child security rear doors locks

 

â€¢ Seatbelts 3-point pretensioners front retractors -inc: shoulder belt height adjusters

 

â€¢ StabiliTrak electronic stability control system

 

â€¢ Side-impact seat-mounted front airbags

 

â€¢ Airbag suppression with front and passenger detecting system

 

â€¢ Airbags side head curtain for outboard seating positions

 

â€¢ Child safety seat ""LATCH"" system

 

â€¢ OnStar in-vehicle communications assistance service 6 months of Directions & Connections plan w/Turn-by-Turn Navigation and OnStar RemoteLink *Turn-by-Turn Navigation availability impacted by some geographic/cellular limitation advisor assisted routing available*

 

"Disclaimer : Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40044. List price does not include dealer fees, taxes, and insurance. Please contact dealer for details.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Stability Control
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rubles Cars

2020 Hyundai IONIQ p...
 99 KM
$1 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai KONA Pr...
 99 KM
$47,859 + tax & lic
2021 Kia Seltos LX
 99 KM
$27,140 + tax & lic
Rubles Cars

Rubles Cars

2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

778-319-XXXX

(click to show)

778-319-4723

Send A Message