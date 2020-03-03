2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
778-319-4723
"2013 Chevrolet Sonic LT
â€¢ Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity
â€¢ 4-speaker audio system
â€¢ USB/iPod/MP3 input jack
â€¢ Audio system AM/FM stereo with CD player and MP3 playback/WMA -inc: seek & scan digital clock DSP aux input jack Bluetooth audio streaming & digit dial
â€¢ Antenna roof mounted
â€¢ Chrome beltline mouldings
â€¢ Windshield wipers and washers front -inc: variable delay
â€¢ Moulding bodyside upper
â€¢ Spare wheel 16"" x 4"" steel
â€¢ Tires P195/65R15 all-season blackwall
â€¢ Wheels 15"" x 6.0"" painted aluminum
â€¢ Lighting automatic on-off headlamps halogen with automatic light control and twilight sentinel
â€¢ Windshield wipers and washers rear intermittent (only on 5-door)
â€¢ Spare tire T115/70R 16 blackwall
â€¢ Mirrors exterior rear-view power body colour heated integral spotter mirror
â€¢ Door handles body colour w/chrome strip
â€¢ Chrome decklid beltline and trunk handle
â€¢ Liftgate rear spoiler (only on 5-door)
â€¢ Climate control single-zone heater and air conditioning with manual controls
â€¢ Premium cloth seating surfaces
â€¢ Locks power
â€¢ Sunshades driver and passenger with vanity mirrors
â€¢ Content theft alarm
â€¢ Rear heater ducts
â€¢ 60/40 split folding rear seat with adjustable headrests
â€¢ Windows power front and rear with express up/down for driver
â€¢ Mats front and rear removable floor
â€¢ 4-way manual adjuster front driver side manual lumbar
â€¢ Steering wheel cruise/audio/phone controls
â€¢ Cargo area security cover
â€¢ Instrumentation analog with speedometer odometer with trip odometer fuel level engine temperature and tachometer
â€¢ Cargo area load floor storage security cover
â€¢ Steering wheel 3 spoke sport
â€¢ Lighting rear dome lamp
â€¢ Mirror rear-view
â€¢ Front reading lamps
â€¢ Defogger rear window
â€¢ Seating front reclining buckets with height adjustable headrests
â€¢ Driver Information Centre (DIC) -inc: exterior temp indicator GM oil life monitoring system fuel consumption
â€¢ Remote keyless entry system -inc: panic alarm
â€¢ Steering column manual tilt and telescopic
â€¢ Theft deterrent electronic immobilizer
â€¢ Shift knob chrome accent
â€¢ 2-way manual seat adjuster front passenger side
â€¢ Compass
â€¢ Cruise control
â€¢ Transmission 6-speed automatic -inc: shifter interlock brake remote start
â€¢ Engine 1.8L 4 cyl MFI DOHC
â€¢ Brakes power front disc and rear drum 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
â€¢ Exhaust system -inc: single stainless steel
â€¢ Front wheel drive
â€¢ Mechanical tool & jack
â€¢ 3.47 final drive ratio
â€¢ Suspension touring
â€¢ Electric pwr rack-&-pinion steering
â€¢ Traction control electronic full-function all-speed
â€¢ Airbags front driver and front passenger
â€¢ Child security rear doors locks
â€¢ Seatbelts 3-point pretensioners front retractors -inc: shoulder belt height adjusters
â€¢ StabiliTrak electronic stability control system
â€¢ Side-impact seat-mounted front airbags
â€¢ Airbag suppression with front and passenger detecting system
â€¢ Airbags side head curtain for outboard seating positions
â€¢ Child safety seat ""LATCH"" system
â€¢ OnStar in-vehicle communications assistance service 6 months of Directions & Connections plan w/Turn-by-Turn Navigation and OnStar RemoteLink *Turn-by-Turn Navigation availability impacted by some geographic/cellular limitation advisor assisted routing available*
