2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
778-319-4723
+ taxes & licensing
For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723
All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!
"2013 Chrysler 200 LX, NO ACCIDENTS, Good Fuel Economy
• Steering wheel mounted audio controls
• UConnect 130 -inc: AM/FM stereo CD/MP3 player
• Audio input jack
• Removable short mast antenna
• (4) speakers
• Body colour door handles
• Bi-function halogen projector headlamps -inc: headlamp off time delay
• Front license plate bracket
• 17"" x 6.5"" steel wheels
• Compact spare tire
• Dark argent grille w/bright accents
• Variable intermittent windshield wipers
• 17"" wheel covers
• LED taillamps
• Body colour pwr heated fold-away mirrors
• Front/rear solar control glass
• Body colour fascias
• Tinted glass windows
• Decklid liner
• P225/55R17 all-season touring BSW tires
• 12-volt pwr outlet
• Remote keyless entry
• Pwr door locks
• Rear window defroster
• 60/40 split folding rear seat -inc: trunk pass-thru
• Air conditioning
• Tilt/telescoping steering column
• Premium cloth low-back front bucket seats
• Floor carpeting
• Rear armrest
• Instrument cluster -inc: 240 km/h speedometer tachometer storage bin LED lighting
• Manual driver lumbar adjust
• Pwr accessory delay
• Driver sun visor w/vanity mirror
• Passenger sun visor w/vanity mirror
• Luxury front & rear floor mats
• Manual adjust seats
• Centre console 12-volt pwr outlet
• Glove box lamp
• Illuminated entry
• Air filtering
• Analog clock
• Sentry Key theft deterrent system
• Driver seat height adjuster
• Front seat active head restraints
• Speed control
• Panic alarm
• Warning lamps -inc: door ajar decklid ajar
• Rearview mirror
• Trunk lamp
• Front courtesy/map lamps
• Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch down feature
• Security alarm
• Pwr trunklid release
• Cowl-mounted hood release
• Leather-wrapped shift knob
• Floor console w/fore/aft sliding armrest
• Outside temp display in odometer
• Engine block heater
• 2.4L DOHC 16-valve dual VVT I4 engine
• Front wheel drive
• Front/rear stabilizer bars
• 525-amp maintenance-free battery
• Hood insulation
• Touring suspension
• 140-amp alternator
• 4-speed automatic VLP transmission
• Pwr rack & pinion steering
• 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
• Supplemental side air bags
• Child safety seat anchor system (LATCH)
• Dual note horns
• Supplemental front seat side air bags
• Electronic stability control -inc: traction control
• Inside emergency trunk lid release
• Supplemental front/rear side curtain air bags
• Centre rear 3-point seat belt
• Rear door child locks
• Child seat upper tether anchorages
• Front height adjustable shoulder belts
• Brake/park interlock
• Advanced multistage front air bags
• Tire pressure monitor warning lamp
"Disclaimer : Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40044. List price does not include dealer fees, taxes, and insurance. Please contact dealer for details.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4