$7,988+ taxes & licensing
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan
Location
Prabh Sells Cars
2544 Enterprise Way, Kelowna, BC V1X 7X5
236-457-2055
$7,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Passengers 7
- Stock # 0337
- Mileage 239,171 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan 3.6L V6 7-Pass $149B/W /w Roof Rails, CD Player, Tow Hitch, Driver Seat Power Adjuster, Bluetooth, ECO Drive Mode, Cruise Control, AUX Input. DRIVE HOME TODAY! QUICK AND EASY FINANCE!
The family-friendly Dodge Grand Caravan is Canada’s favorite minivan. This Dodge Grand Caravan offers drivers unlimited versatility, the latest technology, and premium features. This minivan is one of the most comfortable and enjoyable ways to transport families along with all of their stuff. Dodge designed this for families, and it shows in every detail. It’s no wonder the Dodge Grand Caravan is Canada’s favorite minivan
For a FREE CARFAX REPORT visit www.PrabhSellsCars.ca
At PrabhSellsCars.ca, you can shop and buy your next vehicle entirely online from the comfort of your home. There are no hidden fees, no commission-based salespeople, and no stressful negotiations. Every vehicle we list has passed a 140-point inspection to ensure quality and peace of mind.
Visit www.PrabhSellsCars.ca to browse more photos, detailed vehicle information, and get your FREE CARFAX report today.
PRABHSELLSCARS.CA - YOUR #1 SOURCE FOR CAR LOANS, TRUCK LOANS, AND CREDIT REBUILDING.
Vehicle financing is our specialty, with rates starting as low as 6.9%, no payments for 90 days, and $0 down options available. You can’t afford not to get into the vehicle of your dreams!
Low prices. Low rates. Quality vehicles guaranteed.
📍 Kelowna, BC
📞 Call or text 236-457-2055 to get started today.
💻 Apply online at www.PrabhSellsCars.ca
⏰ Open 10AM–8PM daily | Instant approvals | Over 20 lenders available for all credit situations.
Prabhveer “Prabh” Nijjar is a licensed automotive salesperson (VSA Licence #S315220) representing Kelowna Car Centre (Dealer #D50283). This website, Prabh Sells Cars, is an independent marketing platform operated by the salesperson for promotional purposes only. It is not an official dealership website and is not affiliated with any manufacturer brand. All vehicle sales, financing, and warranties are processed through Kelowna Car Centre.
VSA Licensed Automotive Retail Dealer D50283
The vehicle shown in the photo is the actual vehicle being offered for sale. Pricing reflects the vehicle only and does not include applicable PST/GST. All payment examples are based on an 84-month term at 6.9% interest; rates and terms may vary depending on the model year and the customer’s personal credit (OAC) at the time of credit approval. A documentation fee of $999 applies to all vehicle purchases unless otherwise stated at the time of sale.
While every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of vehicle features, all advertising platforms used by Kelowna Car Centre rely on VIN decoding systems that may occasionally produce errors. Buyers are encouraged to verify all features and options prior to purchase. Kelowna Car Centre or PrabhSellsCars is not responsible for any discrepancies or misrepresentations regarding listed vehicle features.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Prabh Sells Cars
Email Prabh Sells Cars
Prabh Sells Cars
Call Dealer
236-457-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
236-457-2055