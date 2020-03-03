Menu
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Rubles Cars

2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4

778-319-4723

$1

+ taxes & licensing

  • 111,480KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4753377
  • Stock #: UV267261
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG5DR617226
Exterior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723

All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!

"2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SE, Stow-N-Go Seats, Cruise Control, Great Family Vehicle

 

• Audio input jack for mobile devices

 

• Steering wheel audio controls

 

• Uconnect 130 -inc: AM/FM stereo CD/MP3 player

 

• Fixed long mast antenna

 

• (4) speakers

 

• 17"" steel wheels w/wheel covers

 

• Tinted glass windows

 

• Belt mouldings

 

• Accent bodyside mouldings

 

• Compact spare tire

 

• Variable-intermittent windshield wiper

 

• Tire carrier winch

 

• P225/65R17 touring BSW tires

 

• Left manual sliding door w/glass

 

• Body-colour fascias

 

• Fold-away pwr heated mirrors

 

• Black door handles

 

• Black/bright grille

 

• Rear window wiper/washer

 

• Right manual sliding door w/glass

 

• Headlamp time-delay off

 

• Halogen quad headlamps

 

• 2nd row bench seat

 

• Active head restraints

 

• Rear dome lamp

 

• 12V DC front & rear pwr outlets

 

• Rear seatback grocery bag hooks

 

• Rear window defroster

 

• Lower instrument panel cubby bin

 

• Air filter

 

• Black sill applique

 

• Pwr locks

 

• 2nd row overhead assist handles

 

• Carpet flooring

 

• Dual sunvisors w/mirrors

 

• B-pillar mounted 2nd row assist handles

 

• Instrument cluster w/tachometer

 

• 12V auxiliary pwr outlet

 

• Dual glove boxes

 

• Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch

 

• Keyless entry w/immobilizer

 

• Front premium cloth bucket seats

 

• Tilt/telescopic steering wheel

 

• Front overhead console

 

• Liftgate flood lamp

 

• Manual adjust seats

 

• Front courtesy/map lamps

 

• Air conditioning w/dual zone temp control

 

• LH rear quarter storage bin

 

• Front passenger assist handles

 

• Cruise control

 

• Observation mirror

 

• Outside temp display

 

• 3.6L VVT V6 engine

 

• HD transmission oil cooler

 

• Front wheel drive

 

• Engine oil cooler

 

• Pwr rack & pinion steering

 

• 6-speed automatic transmission w/OD AutoStick

 

• 730-amp maintenance-free battery

 

• 160-amp alternator

 

• 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes

 

• Touring suspension

 

• Tip start

 

• HD radiator

 

• Engine block heater

 

• HD engine cooling

 

• Rear child safety locks

 

• Tire pressure monitoring sensor

 

• Electronic stability control

 

• LATCH ready child seat anchor system

 

• Driver knee-bolster air bag

 

• Tire pressure monitor warning lamp

 

• Front supplemental side air bags

 

• Dual note electric horn

 

• Side curtain air bags for all rows

 

• Advanced multi-stage front air bags

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Knee Air Bag

