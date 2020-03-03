2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
778-319-4723
"2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SE, Stow-N-Go Seats, Cruise Control, Great Family Vehicle
• Audio input jack for mobile devices
• Steering wheel audio controls
• Uconnect 130 -inc: AM/FM stereo CD/MP3 player
• Fixed long mast antenna
• (4) speakers
• 17"" steel wheels w/wheel covers
• Tinted glass windows
• Belt mouldings
• Accent bodyside mouldings
• Compact spare tire
• Variable-intermittent windshield wiper
• Tire carrier winch
• P225/65R17 touring BSW tires
• Left manual sliding door w/glass
• Body-colour fascias
• Fold-away pwr heated mirrors
• Black door handles
• Black/bright grille
• Rear window wiper/washer
• Right manual sliding door w/glass
• Headlamp time-delay off
• Halogen quad headlamps
• 2nd row bench seat
• Active head restraints
• Rear dome lamp
• 12V DC front & rear pwr outlets
• Rear seatback grocery bag hooks
• Rear window defroster
• Lower instrument panel cubby bin
• Air filter
• Black sill applique
• Pwr locks
• 2nd row overhead assist handles
• Carpet flooring
• Dual sunvisors w/mirrors
• B-pillar mounted 2nd row assist handles
• Instrument cluster w/tachometer
• 12V auxiliary pwr outlet
• Dual glove boxes
• Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch
• Keyless entry w/immobilizer
• Front premium cloth bucket seats
• Tilt/telescopic steering wheel
• Front overhead console
• Liftgate flood lamp
• Manual adjust seats
• Front courtesy/map lamps
• Air conditioning w/dual zone temp control
• LH rear quarter storage bin
• Front passenger assist handles
• Cruise control
• Observation mirror
• Outside temp display
• 3.6L VVT V6 engine
• HD transmission oil cooler
• Front wheel drive
• Engine oil cooler
• Pwr rack & pinion steering
• 6-speed automatic transmission w/OD AutoStick
• 730-amp maintenance-free battery
• 160-amp alternator
• 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
• Touring suspension
• Tip start
• HD radiator
• Engine block heater
• HD engine cooling
• Rear child safety locks
• Tire pressure monitoring sensor
• Electronic stability control
• LATCH ready child seat anchor system
• Driver knee-bolster air bag
• Tire pressure monitor warning lamp
• Front supplemental side air bags
• Dual note electric horn
• Side curtain air bags for all rows
• Advanced multi-stage front air bags
