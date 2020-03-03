2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
"2013 Dodge Journey SE FWD Keyless Entry, Push-Button Start!
• Audio input jack
• (6) speakers
• Removable short mast antenna
• Remote USB port
• Uconnect touch 4.3 -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player 4.3"" touch screen display
• Pwr heated manual-folding mirrors
• Black sill
• Rear wiper w/washer
• Halogen quad headlamps
• Headlamp off time delay
• Variable intermittent wipers
• CHMSL lamp
• Tinted windshield
• 17"" x 6.5"" aluminum wheels
• Solar control glass
• Bright grille
• Compact spare tire
• Incandescent stop/tail lamps
• Body-colour door handles
• Body-colour fascias
• Black exterior mirrors
• P225/65R17 all-season touring BSW tires
• Driver seat height adjust
• Rear courtesy/reading lamps
• Vehicle info centre
• Rear 60/40 bench seat w/fore/aft adjust
• Pwr windows w/driver one-touch
• 240-KM/H speedometer
• Speed control
• Illuminated cupholders
• Glove box lamp
• Floor carpeting
• Air filtering
• Steering wheel audio controls
• Sentry Key theft deterrent system
• Floor console w/armrest
• Low-back bucket seats
• Driver side sun visor w/mirror
• Premium instrument cluster
• Door sill scuff pads
• Rear window defroster
• Front courtesy/reading lamps
• Instrument cluster w/tachometer
• Front/rear 12V DC pwr outlets
• Driver/passenger lower LED lamps
• Air conditioning w/dual zone control
• Passenger side sun visor
• Cargo tie down loops
• Tilt/telescopic steering column
• Keyless Enter 'N Go passive entry system
• Tip start
• 2nd row in-floor storage bins
• Active head restraints
• Day/night rear view mirror
• Remote proximity keyless entry
• Premium instrument cluster display
• Premium cloth seating surfaces
• Liftgate flood lamp
• 12V centre console pwr outlet
• 12V aux pwr outlet
• Rear reclining fold-flat seat
• Pwr door locks
• Trailer sway damping
• 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
• 525 CCA maintenance-free battery
• 2.4L DOHC dual VVT 16-valve I4 engine
• Performance pwr rack & pinion steering
• Engine block heater
• Front wheel drive
• AutoStick automatic transmission
• 4-speed automatic transmission
• 160-amp alternator
• Child seat anchor system LATCH ready
• Electronic stability control
• Traction control
• Electronic roll mitigation
• Advanced multi-stage front airbags -inc: front passenger occupant sensor
• Brake assist
• Front height adjustable shoulder belts
• Supplemental front side airbags
• Dual-note horn
• Rear door child protection locks
• Driver knee-bolster airbag
• Cora tire pressure monitoring system
• Supplemental front/rear side-curtain airbags
"Disclaimer : Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40044. List price does not include dealer fees, taxes, and insurance. Please contact dealer for details.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
