2013 Ford Focus

SE

2013 Ford Focus

SE

Rubles Cars

2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4

778-319-4723

$9,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4730247
  • Stock #: UV630131
  • VIN: 1FADP3F27DL310163
Exterior Colour
Anthracite
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723

All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!

"2013 Ford Focus SE, No Accidents! Low KM's, Heated Leather Seats

 

• Mast antenna

 

• AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: 110W amplifier aux input jack speed-sensitive volume (6) speakers starburst display

 

• MyFord w/4"" screen

 

• SYNC voice activated communications & entertainment system -inc: Bluetooth capability steering wheel audio controls USB port audio input jack 911 assist

 

• Body-colour bumpers

 

• Quad-beam halogen automatic headlamps

 

• Variable intermittent wipers

 

• Body-colour door handles

 

• P215/55HR16 tires

 

• 16"" steel wheels w/wheel covers

 

• Mini spare tire

 

• Body-colour manual-folding pwr mirrors -inc: integrated spotter mirrors side marker lamps

 

• Black rocker mouldings

 

• Black grille w/chrome trim -inc: active shutter

 

• Rear seat map pockets

 

• Folding rear bench seat w/(3) removable headrests

 

• Cruise control

 

• Cloth front bucket seats -inc: 4-way manual driver seat 2-way manual passenger seat adjustable head restraints

 

• (2) 12V pwr points

 

• Rear window defroster

 

• Instrument cluster -inc: tachometer dot matrix display trip computer outside temp display compass

 

• Manual air conditioning w/air filtration system -inc: rear seat heat ducts

 

• Rear coat hooks

 

• Front floor mats

 

• Tilt/telescopic steering column

 

• Front/rear/cargo dome lights

 

• Anti-theft engine immobilizer

 

• Pwr windows w/1-touch driver down

 

• Front door storage bins

 

• Driver left foot rest

 

• Full floor centre console w/storage & armrest

 

• (2) front cupholders

 

• Illuminated entry

 

• Three blink lane change indicator

 

• Remote keyless entry

 

• Pwr door locks

 

• SecuriLock passive anti-theft system

 

• Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors

 

• 2.0L Ti-VCT GDI I4 flex fuel engine

 

• Front wheel drive

 

• Front disc & rear drum pwr brakes

 

• Electric pwr assist steering

 

• Independent control blade rear suspension

 

• Easy Fuel capless fuel-filler system

 

• Electronic brake assist

 

• Independent MacPherson strut front suspension

 

• Rear stabilizer bar

 

• LATCH (Lower anchors & tethers for children) system

 

• Driver knee airbag

 

• 3-point front safety belts -inc: height-adjustable retractable pretensioners

 

• Rear door child safety locks

 

• MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning programmable sound chimes Beltminder w/audio mute

 

• AdvanceTrac w/electronic stability control

 

• Front/rear side curtain airbags

 

• Tire pressure monitoring system

 

• Front/rear side-impact airbags

 

• Rear 3-point safety belts for all positions

 

• Smart occupant sensing airbags

 

• Anti-lock brakes (ABS)

 

• Dual stage front airbags

 

• Emergency trunk release

 

"Disclaimer : Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40044. List price does not include dealer fees, taxes, and insurance. Please contact dealer for details.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Telematics
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection

Rubles Cars

Rubles Cars

2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4

