2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
778-319-4723
For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723
All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!
"2013 Ford Focus SE, No Accidents! Low KM's, Heated Leather Seats
• Mast antenna
• AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: 110W amplifier aux input jack speed-sensitive volume (6) speakers starburst display
• MyFord w/4"" screen
• SYNC voice activated communications & entertainment system -inc: Bluetooth capability steering wheel audio controls USB port audio input jack 911 assist
• Body-colour bumpers
• Quad-beam halogen automatic headlamps
• Variable intermittent wipers
• Body-colour door handles
• P215/55HR16 tires
• 16"" steel wheels w/wheel covers
• Mini spare tire
• Body-colour manual-folding pwr mirrors -inc: integrated spotter mirrors side marker lamps
• Black rocker mouldings
• Black grille w/chrome trim -inc: active shutter
• Rear seat map pockets
• Folding rear bench seat w/(3) removable headrests
• Cruise control
• Cloth front bucket seats -inc: 4-way manual driver seat 2-way manual passenger seat adjustable head restraints
• (2) 12V pwr points
• Rear window defroster
• Instrument cluster -inc: tachometer dot matrix display trip computer outside temp display compass
• Manual air conditioning w/air filtration system -inc: rear seat heat ducts
• Rear coat hooks
• Front floor mats
• Tilt/telescopic steering column
• Front/rear/cargo dome lights
• Anti-theft engine immobilizer
• Pwr windows w/1-touch driver down
• Front door storage bins
• Driver left foot rest
• Full floor centre console w/storage & armrest
• (2) front cupholders
• Illuminated entry
• Three blink lane change indicator
• Remote keyless entry
• Pwr door locks
• SecuriLock passive anti-theft system
• Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
• 2.0L Ti-VCT GDI I4 flex fuel engine
• Front wheel drive
• Front disc & rear drum pwr brakes
• Electric pwr assist steering
• Independent control blade rear suspension
• Easy Fuel capless fuel-filler system
• Electronic brake assist
• Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
• Rear stabilizer bar
• LATCH (Lower anchors & tethers for children) system
• Driver knee airbag
• 3-point front safety belts -inc: height-adjustable retractable pretensioners
• Rear door child safety locks
• MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning programmable sound chimes Beltminder w/audio mute
• AdvanceTrac w/electronic stability control
• Front/rear side curtain airbags
• Tire pressure monitoring system
• Front/rear side-impact airbags
• Rear 3-point safety belts for all positions
• Smart occupant sensing airbags
• Anti-lock brakes (ABS)
• Dual stage front airbags
• Emergency trunk release
