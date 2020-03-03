2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
778-319-4723
+ taxes & licensing
For sale by a dealership
"2013 Ford Focus 4dr Sdn Titanium
â€¢ MyFord Touch w/8"" screen
â€¢ Mast antenna
â€¢ AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: Sony 10-speaker sound system w/subwoofer
â€¢ SYNC voice activated communications & entertainment system -inc: Bluetooth capability steering wheel audio controls USB port audio input jack 911 assist
â€¢ Mini spare tire
â€¢ 17"" alloy wheels
â€¢ Quad-beam halogen automatic headlamps
â€¢ Rear spoiler
â€¢ Piano black grille
â€¢ Variable intermittent wipers
â€¢ Body-colour heated manual-folding pwr mirrors -inc: integrated spotter mirrors side marker lamps puddle lamps
â€¢ Body-colour door handles
â€¢ Body-colour bumpers
â€¢ Black rocker mouldings
â€¢ P215/50HR17 tires
â€¢ Chrome beltline moulding
â€¢ Fog lamps w/chrome bezel
â€¢ Instrument cluster -inc: tachometer dot matrix display trip computer outside temp display compass
â€¢ Cruise control
â€¢ Rear window defroster
â€¢ Rear seat map pockets
â€¢ Anti-theft engine immobilizer
â€¢ Pwr door locks
â€¢ Perimeter alarm
â€¢ Leather-wrapped steering wheel
â€¢ Ambient interior lighting -inc: (7) colours
â€¢ Front/rear/cargo dome lights
â€¢ (2) 12V pwr points
â€¢ Intelligent access w/push button start
â€¢ Driver left foot rest
â€¢ Unique premium cloth heated front bucket seats -inc: 4-way manual driver seat 2-way manual passenger seat adjustable head restraints
â€¢ Pwr windows w/global 1-touch up/down
â€¢ Three blink lane change indicator
â€¢ Rear coat hooks
â€¢ Front door storage bins
â€¢ Front/rear carpeted floor mats
â€¢ SecuriLock passive anti-theft system
â€¢ Full floor centre console w/storage & armrest
â€¢ Remote keyless entry
â€¢ Front reading light
â€¢ Illuminated entry
â€¢ Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
â€¢ (2) front cupholders
â€¢ Overhead console
â€¢ Dual zone electronic automatic temp control -inc: rear seat heat ducts
â€¢ Tilt/telescopic steering column
â€¢ 60/40 split bench rear seat w/(3) adjustable headrests
â€¢ Metallic interior trim finish -inc: door pulls register surround
â€¢ 2.0L Ti-VCT GDI I4 flex fuel engine
â€¢ Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
â€¢ 4-wheel pwr disc brakes
â€¢ Electric pwr assist steering
â€¢ Front wheel drive
â€¢ 6-speed PowerShift automatic transmission -inc: SelectShift remote start
â€¢ Electronic brake assist
â€¢ Easy Fuel capless fuel-filler system
â€¢ Independent control blade rear suspension
â€¢ Rear stabilizer bar
â€¢ 3-point front safety belts -inc: height-adjustable retractable pretensioners
â€¢ Reverse sensing system
â€¢ MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning programmable sound chimes Beltminder w/audio mute
â€¢ Anti-lock brakes (ABS)
â€¢ Smart occupant sensing airbags
â€¢ AdvanceTrac w/electronic stability control
â€¢ Emergency trunk release
â€¢ Front/rear side-impact airbags
â€¢ Rear door child safety locks
â€¢ Rear view camera
â€¢ Front/rear side curtain airbags
â€¢ Rear 3-point safety belts for all positions
â€¢ Driver knee airbag
â€¢ Tire pressure monitoring system
â€¢ Dual stage front airbags
â€¢ LATCH (Lower anchors & tethers for children) system
