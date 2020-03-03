Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Ford Focus

Titanium

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Focus

Titanium

Location

Rubles Cars

2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4

778-319-4723

Contact Seller

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 99KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4781952
  • Stock #: UV107912
  • VIN: 1FADP3J22DL127910
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723

All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!

"2013 Ford Focus 4dr Sdn Titanium

 

â€¢ MyFord Touch w/8"" screen

 

â€¢ Mast antenna

 

â€¢ AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: Sony 10-speaker sound system w/subwoofer

 

â€¢ SYNC voice activated communications & entertainment system -inc: Bluetooth capability steering wheel audio controls USB port audio input jack 911 assist

 

â€¢ Mini spare tire

 

â€¢ 17"" alloy wheels

 

â€¢ Quad-beam halogen automatic headlamps

 

â€¢ Rear spoiler

 

â€¢ Piano black grille

 

â€¢ Variable intermittent wipers

 

â€¢ Body-colour heated manual-folding pwr mirrors -inc: integrated spotter mirrors side marker lamps puddle lamps

 

â€¢ Body-colour door handles

 

â€¢ Body-colour bumpers

 

â€¢ Black rocker mouldings

 

â€¢ P215/50HR17 tires

 

â€¢ Chrome beltline moulding

 

â€¢ Fog lamps w/chrome bezel

 

â€¢ Instrument cluster -inc: tachometer dot matrix display trip computer outside temp display compass

 

â€¢ Cruise control

 

â€¢ Rear window defroster

 

â€¢ Rear seat map pockets

 

â€¢ Anti-theft engine immobilizer

 

â€¢ Pwr door locks

 

â€¢ Perimeter alarm

 

â€¢ Leather-wrapped steering wheel

 

â€¢ Ambient interior lighting -inc: (7) colours

 

â€¢ Front/rear/cargo dome lights

 

â€¢ (2) 12V pwr points

 

â€¢ Intelligent access w/push button start

 

â€¢ Driver left foot rest

 

â€¢ Unique premium cloth heated front bucket seats -inc: 4-way manual driver seat 2-way manual passenger seat adjustable head restraints

 

â€¢ Pwr windows w/global 1-touch up/down

 

â€¢ Three blink lane change indicator

 

â€¢ Rear coat hooks

 

â€¢ Front door storage bins

 

â€¢ Front/rear carpeted floor mats

 

â€¢ SecuriLock passive anti-theft system

 

â€¢ Full floor centre console w/storage & armrest

 

â€¢ Remote keyless entry

 

â€¢ Front reading light

 

â€¢ Illuminated entry

 

â€¢ Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors

 

â€¢ (2) front cupholders

 

â€¢ Overhead console

 

â€¢ Dual zone electronic automatic temp control -inc: rear seat heat ducts

 

â€¢ Tilt/telescopic steering column

 

â€¢ 60/40 split bench rear seat w/(3) adjustable headrests

 

â€¢ Metallic interior trim finish -inc: door pulls register surround

 

â€¢ 2.0L Ti-VCT GDI I4 flex fuel engine

 

â€¢ Independent MacPherson strut front suspension

 

â€¢ 4-wheel pwr disc brakes

 

â€¢ Electric pwr assist steering

 

â€¢ Front wheel drive

 

â€¢ 6-speed PowerShift automatic transmission -inc: SelectShift remote start

 

â€¢ Electronic brake assist

 

â€¢ Easy Fuel capless fuel-filler system

 

â€¢ Independent control blade rear suspension

 

â€¢ Rear stabilizer bar

 

â€¢ 3-point front safety belts -inc: height-adjustable retractable pretensioners

 

â€¢ Reverse sensing system

 

â€¢ MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning programmable sound chimes Beltminder w/audio mute

 

â€¢ Anti-lock brakes (ABS)

 

â€¢ Smart occupant sensing airbags

 

â€¢ AdvanceTrac w/electronic stability control

 

â€¢ Emergency trunk release

 

â€¢ Front/rear side-impact airbags

 

â€¢ Rear door child safety locks

 

â€¢ Rear view camera

 

â€¢ Front/rear side curtain airbags

 

â€¢ Rear 3-point safety belts for all positions

 

â€¢ Driver knee airbag

 

â€¢ Tire pressure monitoring system

 

â€¢ Dual stage front airbags

 

â€¢ LATCH (Lower anchors & tethers for children) system

 

"Disclaimer : Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40044. List price does not include dealer fees, taxes, and insurance. Please contact dealer for details.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Telematics
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rubles Cars

2018 Kia Rio LX
 99 KM
$17,495 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Sonata ...
 99 KM
$38,109 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Elantra...
 37,435 KM
$1 + tax & lic
Rubles Cars

Rubles Cars

2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

778-319-XXXX

(click to show)

778-319-4723

Send A Message