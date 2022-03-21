$24,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-250-860-7232
2013 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE 4x4 CrewCab Short Box
Location
Russo Auto Sales
2702 Hwy 97 N, Kelowna, BC V1X 4J7
1-250-860-7232
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8692220
- Stock #: 4075
- VIN: 3GTP2VE74DG219010
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 199,640 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 GMC Sierra SLE 4x4 CrewCab, 5.3L V8, 6 Speed Automatic with Manual Shift mode, 6 Passenger Cloth Seating, Power Driver Seat, Power Windows/Locks/Mirrors, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Sony Head Unit with Radio/SiriusXM/Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Traction Control, Short Box (5ft 8in) with Liner and Folding Tonneau Cover, Factory Electric Trailer Brake Controller, Tow/Haul Mode, Towing Mirrors, HItch, Positrac Limited Slip Differential with 3.42 Rear Axles, Moderate LIft with Custom Alloy Wheels and LT235/70R17 Toyo A/T Open Country Tires., No Accidents (as per Carfax).
All of our vehicles undergo a safety inspection at an independent shop. We show you the inspection as well as invoices for any work we have done. We show you the Carfax history report so that you can see where it has been registered and any accident/insurance history. We also include a good 3 month / 3000 km warranty with the purchase of each vehicle. We want you to have peace of mind about the purchase of your ‘new to you’ vehicle. Unlike most dealers, we do NOT charge a documentation fee or any other extra fees.
Vehicle Features
