2013 GMC Sierra 1500

199,640 KM

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Russo Auto Sales

1-250-860-7232

SLE 4x4 CrewCab Short Box

SLE 4x4 CrewCab Short Box

Russo Auto Sales

2702 Hwy 97 N, Kelowna, BC V1X 4J7

1-250-860-7232

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

199,640KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8692220
  • Stock #: 4075
  • VIN: 3GTP2VE74DG219010

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 199,640 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 GMC Sierra SLE 4x4 CrewCab, 5.3L V8, 6 Speed Automatic with Manual Shift mode, 6 Passenger Cloth Seating, Power Driver Seat, Power Windows/Locks/Mirrors, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Sony Head Unit with Radio/SiriusXM/Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Traction Control, Short Box (5ft 8in) with Liner and Folding Tonneau Cover, Factory Electric Trailer Brake Controller,  Tow/Haul Mode, Towing Mirrors, HItch, Positrac Limited Slip Differential with 3.42 Rear Axles, Moderate LIft with Custom Alloy Wheels and LT235/70R17 Toyo A/T Open Country Tires., No Accidents (as per Carfax).

All of our vehicles undergo a safety inspection at an independent shop. We show you the inspection as well as invoices for any work we have done. We show you the Carfax history report so that you can see where it has been registered and any accident/insurance history. We also include a good 3 month / 3000 km warranty with the purchase of each vehicle. We want you to have peace of mind about the purchase of your ‘new to you’ vehicle. Unlike most dealers, we do NOT charge a documentation fee or any other extra fees.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay
Warranty Included
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

