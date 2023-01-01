$11,950+ tax & licensing
$11,950
+ taxes & licensing
S&Z Auto Sales
250-765-7613
2013 Hyundai Accent
2013 Hyundai Accent
5dr HB Auto GL *Ltd Avail*
Location
S&Z Auto Sales
1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8
250-765-7613
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,950
+ taxes & licensing
118,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9844649
- Stock #: CA-634
- VIN: KMHCT5AE5DU109642
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 118,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Financing available! Clean little gas saver! Only 118k! Runs and drives like new! 4 cylinder 1.6L automatic! Loaded with aux, usb, heated seats, cruise, power locks, ac, power windows, keyless entry and much more! Test drive today!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
Warranty Available
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Transmission Overdrive Switch
S&Z Auto Sales
1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8