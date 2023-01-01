Menu
2013 Hyundai Accent

118,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,950

+ tax & licensing
$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

S&Z Auto Sales

250-765-7613

2013 Hyundai Accent

2013 Hyundai Accent

5dr HB Auto GL *Ltd Avail*

2013 Hyundai Accent

5dr HB Auto GL *Ltd Avail*

Location

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

250-765-7613

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

118,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9844649
  • Stock #: CA-634
  • VIN: KMHCT5AE5DU109642

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 118,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Financing available! Clean little gas saver! Only 118k! Runs and drives like new!  4 cylinder 1.6L automatic! Loaded with aux, usb, heated seats, cruise, power locks, ac,  power windows, keyless entry and much more! Test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Transmission Overdrive Switch

S&Z Auto Sales

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

