2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
778-319-4723
+ taxes & licensing
For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723
All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!
"2013 Hyundai Elantra 4dr Sdn Auto GL
• In-glass antenna
• Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/voice recognition
• 16"" x 6.5"" steel wheels w/cover
• Body-colour door handles
• Black w/chrome insert upper air intake
• Body-colour bumpers
• Black window belt moulding
• Variable intermittent 2-speed windshield wipers
• P205/55R16 tires
• Tinted glass
• Body-colour heated folding pwr mirrors
• Black lower air intake
• Headlights w/escort function
• T125/80D15 compact spare tire
• Air conditioning
• 60/40 split-folding rear seat -inc: adjustable armrest cup holders (3) adjustable headrests
• Front passenger seatback pocket
• Seat folding release in trunk
• Trip computer -inc: distance to empty average fuel consumption average vehicle speed elapsed time
• Pwr front/rear windows w/driver-side auto-down
• Sunglass holder
• Engine immobilizer
• Rear coat hanger
• Instrumentation -inc: tachometer external temp trip odometer digital clock digital fuel level digital coolant temp
• Tilt/telescoping steering wheel -inc: cruise controls audio controls Bluetooth controls
• Front & rear door map pockets w/bottle holders
• Alarm system
• Cabin air filter
• Rear window defroster w/timer
• (3) assist grips
• Rear seat heater ducts
• Needle punch floor carpeting
• Remote releases -inc: fuel filler door hood trunk
• Centre console w/storage -inc: fixed armrest (2) cup holders
• Warning lights -inc: oil pressure coolant temp battery charge door ajar airbag seatbelt low fuel parking brake brake fluid check engine ESC ABS trunk lid open
• Active Eco indicator
• Remote keyless entry -inc: panic alarm
• Front & rear floor mats
• Premium cloth heated front bucket seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver seat w/height adjustment 4-way adjustable passenger seat adjustable headrests
• Pwr door locks -inc: two-turn unlock
• Lighting -inc: cargo area dome w/delay front map lights
• Cruise control
• Dual sunvisor vanity mirrors
• (2) 12-volt aux pwr outlets
• 6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: lockup torque converter SHIFTRONIC manual shift mode
• Torsion axle rear suspension -inc: coil springs mono-tube gas shocks
• Motor driven pwr rack & pinion steering (MDPS)
• Front wheel drive
• Front stabilizer bar
• 90-amp alternator
• Independent MacPherson strut front suspension -inc: coil springs twin-tube gas shocks
• 48-amp/hr battery w/battery saver
• Pwr front & rear disc brakes
• 1.8L DOHC 16-valve dual-CVVT I4 engine
• Emergency trunk release
• Smart pedal
• Driver & front passenger advanced airbags
• 3-point rear seatbelts
• 3-point front seatbelts -inc: adjustable shoulder height pretensioners
• Brake assist
• Front & rear crumple zones
• Energy-absorbing steering column
• Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
• Front & rear side-curtain airbags
• Electronic stability control (ESC) w/traction control system (TCS)
• Front side-impact airbags
• Child safety rear door locks
• Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system
• Occupant classification system (OCS)
• Pwr window lockout
• Shift interlock system
• Vehicle stability management (VSM)
• Body-side reinforcements
"Disclaimer : Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40044. List price does not include dealer fees, taxes, and insurance. Please contact dealer for details.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
